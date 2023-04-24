Eating a delicious leg of octopus –cooked with potatoes in wine sauce, vinaigrette or Galician style, well sprinkled with paprika– is a different experience after reading ‘When animals dream’ (Errata Naturae), the haunting essay by the philosopher Mexican David M. Peña-Guzmán (Guadalajara, 36 years old) in which this professor from San Francisco State University (USA) explores the consciousness of cephalopods –before being cooked–, dogs, cats, gorillas, birds and elephants .

The book opens with an episode that was once famous in scientific circles: Alaska Pacific University biologist David Scheel lives in his house with ‘Heidi’, a female blue octopus (‘Octopus Cyanea’). One day he records what he assures is a dream of his original companion animal: some striking changes in body color that begin when ‘Heidi’ goes from torpor to a state of nervousness that the investigator interprets as the evocation of the capture of a crab.

Science regards octopuses as ‘intelligent’ beings, since they know how to use their tentacles to solve difficult situations thanks to their highly developed brain and complex nervous system. Their gaze is almost human, some researchers maintain, and they even remember and distinguish people.

For this reason, the project of the Nueva Pescanova company to install a captive octopus breeding complex in the Canary Islands, the first in the world, is proving highly controversial. Animal organizations and also scientists – such as Jonathan Birch, professor in the Department of Philosophy, Logic and Scientific Method at the London School of Economics and Political Science – reject methods that they consider cruel “to an animal that feels pain”.

new ethics



The new ethics on animal welfare that is making its way in society, with controversial laws that grant rights to living beings with whom we have lived for thousands of years, inspires a work that represents an uncomfortable journey towards the privacy of our pets and also of wild beings to whom we traditionally do not grant the ability to feel.

‘When animals dream’

Author:

David M. Peña-Guzman.

Editorial:

Errata Nature.

Price:

21.50 euros (272 pages).

“Animals dream of us and sometimes we are the monsters of their nightmares,” says David M. Peña Guzmán. Anyone who has had the opportunity to share his life with a dog knows perfectly well that, while he sleeps, he habitually moves his paws and ears, growls, whines or even barks. Without leaving his drowsy state. Does anyone doubt that an animal that displays this behavior is dreaming?

According to the thesis of the Mexican scientist, accepting that animals dream, that is, that they have the ability to remember and imagine, opens a new ethical field in our relations with the wild world, once the border that usually separates the human from the non-human is broken. animal.

«The current denial of animal consciousness should scare us, because the distance between the rejection of animal interiority and absolute disinterest in its well-being is infinitesimal. One of the great ethical challenges of our days is to loosen the grip that this denial imposes on our reasoning, so that we stop perceiving animals as masses of matter without the faculty of thought and begin to see them as important conscious beings and for whom they exist. things matter; that is, as beings that, by their mere existence, have value and instill value in the world”, he warns in the book, translated by Silvia Moreno Parrado.

Not just octopuses and dogs; The Mexican philosopher recalls different investigations that confirm a breath of intelligence, beyond mere instinct, which adds complexity to animals that are so prosaic to the naked eye such as rats, which would have the ability to experience hallucinations and daydreams.

It is also exciting to watch the chimpanzees, who at night, while sleeping, continue plotting complicities with their favorite clan companions.

The ability to dream, according to scientific consensus, would be less likely in cetaceans and debatable outside the order of mammals. But exploring that dark territory is fascinating.