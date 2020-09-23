new Delhi: What was the number game behind the uproar in the Rajya Sabha on 20 September over two farmers’ bills? If anyone believes the opposition’s words, it can happen. However, the government has said that it has the necessary numbers to pass the bill. On the uproar, when the Leader of the Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha that the government did not have enough numbers and therefore he created an objection to conceal his failure to pass the agricultural bill, the charge was denied. .

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that even though the government has 115 members in support of the bill, the bills will be passed. In return, he blamed the opposition for the uproar.

Was the number game?

On September 20, the total number was 243 after 2 seats were vacant in the House, in such a situation 122 was needed for majority. The situation became difficult for the government when some allies like BJD, TRS and SAD opposed the Bills. Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya demanded that the bills be sent to the Select Committee, while the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has completely opposed the bills.

Talking about the number game, the Bharatiya Janata Party had 86 members, 5 Janata Dal-United and 3 nominated members. The government had the support of 103 MPs including BPF, RPI, LJP, PMK, NPP, MNF, SDF and 1 Independent.

But according to the Congress claim, the opposition had 107 MLAs. There are 40 of Congress, 3 of AAP, 13 of TMC, 4 of BSP, 8 of SP, 6 of Left party, 7 of DMK. Apart from this, there are members of RJD, NCP and SAD and other regional parties.

Non-NDA and Non-UPA Parties

In such a situation, non-NDA and non-UPA parties were important for the passage of these Bills. There are 9 members of BJD and 7 of TRS. It also includes members of YSRCP and AIADMK etc. The ruling party said that many opposition MPs were not in attendance and hence the government had to pass the bills. But the opposition said that the BJD, TRS and the Akali Dal with 19 members have stopped the agricultural bills.

Please tell that there was a lot of uproar in the Upper House on Sunday, due to which Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended 8 members.

