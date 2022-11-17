San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- Loneliness by Graciano Sanchez is the second largest city of San Luis Potosí and is part of the Metropolitan Zone of the Potosi capital, with a total of 310 thousand 192 people by 2020 and with an area of ​​305.7 square kilometers.

Where Soledad de Graciano Sánchez is now located in the pre-Hispanic times was a territory dominated by a group of hunters known as Guachichil, however, it was founded as Los Ranchos.

It was not until 1758 that the locals decided to build a hermitage in honor of the Virgen de la Soledad, so from this date the place It was called “Ranches of Our Lady of Solitude”so that in 1827 it was named as Villa de la Soledad.

For 1885, General Carlos Diez Gutierrez sought that Villa de la Soledad change its name to Soledad Diez Gutiérrez, which it achieved with decree number two of the September 23 of that same year, name it had for 103 years.

In 1988, on December 18, the State Congress dictated that the name would be changed, remaining as “Loneliness by Graciano Sanchez“, This in honor to the memory of a native of the place who distinguished himself by the fight in favor of the peasant class of the country.

Thus, Los Ranchos, named after the number of scattered settlements in the mining booms in the Cerro de San Pedro, it was renamed Villa de La Soledad after the virgin, the name of a general, to later remain as Soledad de Graciano Sánchez after a man who fought for justice.