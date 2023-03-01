During these last days, one of the biggest mysteries arose on a beach in Japan, since out of nowhere a certain object appeared on the shore that was considered to be of dubious origin. Even the authorities reported this event to the media, so some began to investigate what it was about, and the results can be disappointing.

After the object reached Hamamatsu, Shizuoka PrefectureOfficials in hardhats and hazmat suits sealed off the area and even placed a traffic cone on the sand to keep people away. That led to the thought that it could be an old sea-borne mine or some kind of spy tool from another country.

After being thoroughly analyzed, the police confirmed that it was not some kind of explosive device or similar, thanks to the use of X-rays for analysis. Confirming that it is nothing more than a buoy used in the sea, those that are used to delimit areas in it, which apparently rusted over time.

Behind this, hiroyuki yagiofficial of the Shizuoka Prefectural River and Coastal Management Office He confirmed that the ball will eventually be disposed of, adding that authorities had assigned a local company to keep it for now. However, by the time all this became known, the media world was already paranoid.

Via: Japan Times

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is quite strange that in our days it is still a matter that any rare thing found could be an alien device. In the end, it was all a funny episode at least.