One of the most controversial presidents who has passed through the government of USA has been the businessman donald trump who in recent weeks has had to go to court for being accused of more than 30 counts of buying votes, as well as assault and defamation.

The truth is that this has not been the only opportunity in which the former president has been involved in scandals, so here you can see some of the most criticized situations of the Trump government.

Five situations criticized in the government of Donald Trump

1. Just seven days after reaching the first US charge vehemently banned travel from the United States to Muslim countries such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq and others, as well as the entry of refugees into North America for 120 days, a situation that led him to face legal challenges.

2. In June 2017, Trump withdraws from the Paris agreementa document on global warming and carbon emissions, arguing that signing would go against the American workforce and unfairly favor foreign countries.

3. Before taking office, Trump had promised the construction of a wall between his country and the border with Mexico, whose population he called “criminals and rapists.” Already in office, he affirmed that this Central American country would be the one that would pay for the construction of the wall through the trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, this never happened, since those who contributed to its construction were the Americans themselves.

4. After members of US intelligence claimed that North Korea possessed nuclear warheads, Trump did not hesitate to give his point of view on the matter, expressing that The United States would destroy this Asian country and categorized the leader of North Korea as a ‘Rocket Man’. After his statements, North Korea sent a statement informing that the US territory of Guam could be attacked, records ‘CNN’.

5. The handling that Donald Trump gave to the coronavirus also caused controversy in the world due to his comments in public appearances where he claimed that the virus would go away in the summer heat or his recommendations on gargling with disinfectant to treat the disease.

Just like these, there are countless controversies in which this businessman was the protagonist, who currently, despite his legal situation, is once again running for one of the most important positions in the world.

