The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal did not shine in the Tour de France 2024. Neither did his team, one of the most powerful in the World Tour, Ineos Grenadiers. However, Bernal pocketed a tidy sum of money for his participation in the world’s biggest cycling race.

According to the portal InfobaeThe cyclist born in Zipaquirá (Cundinamarca) was fundamental for his team, which finished fourth in the classification table of the teams that participated in the 111th edition of the Tour de France, and for this reason he received 12,000 euros, of which Bernal received 1,500 euros, approximately 6 million 600 thousand pesos.

In addition, the winner of the Grande Bouclé in 2019 won a thousand euros, about 4 million 400 thousand pesos, for having finished the Tour. However, of the 21 stages of the French race, Bernal did not win a single one.

Although he did not win any stage, Bernal finished among the top 20 in stages 1, 4, 11 and 14 and for this he earned 1,680 euros, approximately 7 million 400 thousand pesos.

In total, Bernal He earned about 18 million 400 thousand pesos in the 2024 Tour de Francewhich was won by Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team.

Egan Bernal Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Bernal, who holds the record for being the youngest winner of the Tour de France at 22, finished the 2024 Tour de France in 29th place at 2 hours, 3 minutes and 50 seconds.

Due to the results prior to the Tour de France, the cyclist from Zipaquirá had high expectations for this race, But things did not go as he and his team expected.

Bernal finished third in the National Road Championships and fifth in the Tour Colombia. In Europe he climbed onto the podium in the O Carmiño, where he finished third. That race was won by the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, from the Visma Lease a Bike team, with second place for Lenny Martínez from Groupama-FDJ.

Additionally, in Paris – Nice, which he won in 2019, Bernal finished seventh. He was also on the podium at the Tour of Catalonia, where he finished third, behind the 2024 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar and the Spaniard Mikel Landa, from Soudal Quick-Step.

At the end of the Tour, Bernal expressed his satisfaction at his participation in the race and when asked if he would take part in the Vuelta a España he said: “My heart tells me to go, it’s a race that I like very much, but sometimes you have to listen to your head and know what’s best for your health.”

