While some 80 fire crews work at the site of the collapse, details of the accident are known. luxurious building that collapsed this morning in Miami.

Right in front of the sea and in an exclusive area, the Champlain Tower complex It has 12 floors and about 340 apartments which are valued, on average, at about $ 700,000.

The three tower condo located at 8777 Collins Avenue has all kinds of amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, spa, sauna and business center.

A building in Miami partially collapsed.

The 1981-built building also has a private beach, which is right in front of the towers, as well as a children’s play area.

Champlain Tower is in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami, just a few blocks from the shopping and shopping area.

The oceanfront side of the Surfside beachfront condo tower collapsed early Thursday morning. The emergency services made a huge deployment at the scene.

Miami Dade County firefighters were conducting search and rescue operations and said in a tweet that more than 80 units were “at the scene with assistance from municipal fire services.”

Authorities had not yet reported whether there were victims or detailed how many people lived in the building.

Police cortó the nearby streets and dozens of rescue vehicles and firefighters, ambulances and police flooded the place.

Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz said the situation was still developing, although “I can tell you the building is twelve stories high. The entire rear of the building has collapsed.”

The landslide kicked up a cloud of dust that spread through the neighborhood, covering cars on the street even two blocks away.

