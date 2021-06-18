From time to time it happens to think about the past and how things used to be, have you ever wondered, for example, how was the internet 10 years ago? The world of the web is evolving quickly and it can be curious, perhaps nostalgic for some, to go and see what was 10 years ago on the YouTube or Apple homepage or what news was published on the CNN or New York Times website.

Taking a look at the past of the web is possible and not too difficult, in fact many data relating to the past are preserved by the digital library founded in 1996 and known as Internet Archive, a digital space where various resources are stored, including websites.

In recent days, a website that uses the resources made available by the Internet Archive has gone viral on some social platforms to show us some web pages of the most famous sites in the world exactly 10 years ago. So if you go to open the site today, you will find some web pages dating back to June 18, 2011.

Internet pages 10 years ago: how to view them

If you want to see some of these web pages with your own eyes, just go to the site Neal.fun and you will find yourself in front of a page with various buttons, each of which leads back to a particular site and its appearance in 2011.

Among the various sites available we find Amazon, YouTube, Apple, BBC, CNN, New York Times, Steam and others. Just click on the button that corresponds to the site of your interest and the web page dating back to 10 years ago will be loaded. Just to understand, I tried to open the Apple site and here’s what came up.

Apple fans will surely recognize from the names and images of the forgotten pieces of history, iCloud is advertised on the homepage, while below we see some previews on iOS 5 and OS X Lion.

The tool is then updated from day to day, so opening the same site in a month you will find a different homepage, dating back to 10 years earlier.

It is a nice tool that can also make us think, taking a look at how the internet was 10 years ago you immediately understand that many things have changed, the same will happen over the next 10 years or the evolution curve is now less steep. compared to the past?