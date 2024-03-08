Unfortunately, yesterday, March 7, 2024, it was announced that on March 1, Akira Toriyama, mangaka responsible for works such as Dr. Slump and dragon ball, died at 68 years of age. The statement mentions that this was due to an acute subdural hematoma, a terrible disease that affects the brain.

According to medical information, an acute subdural hematoma is an accumulation of blood between the surface of the brain and the dura mater, one of the layers that cover the brain. This condition is considered a medical emergency, since The buildup of blood can increase pressure inside the skull, causing brain damage.

Acute subdural hematomas are usually the result of a head injury. Symptoms may include headache, confusion, behavior changes, slurred speech, nausea, vomiting, weakness on one side of the body, or even loss of consciousness. Fortunately, there are ways to cure this disease, since there are treatments that may involve surgical procedures to relieve pressure and remove blood buildup.

However, an acute subdural hematoma can be fatal if not treated promptly. If nothing is done, the disease can cause irreparable brain damage and affect vital brain functions. Mortality and neurological sequelae can be significantly reduced with early detection and appropriate treatment.which usually includes surgery to drain accumulated blood and relieve pressure.

Unfortunately, and as everyone already knows, this did not happen in the case of Akira Toriyama. The details will probably never come to light, so we won't know how the mangaka was treated and how quickly.. It's a real shame to lose her. On related topics, you can learn more about this case here.

It is impossible to estimate the impact that Akira Toriyama's work had on popular culture. From manga, to anime, to video games, and everything in between, Toriyama was one of the best creative minds of the last few decades. His work will be remembered forever, and the hole he leaves in the hearts of many will always be there.

