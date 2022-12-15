Magaly Medina He was born and raised with his family in Huacho, a city located in the province of Huaura, in Lima. The television host remembers her childhood as a beautiful stage, but full of shortcomings due to the lack of money in her home. Now, thanks to her success on television, she boasts her luxuries, her trips and her very expensive purses.

In this note, we remind you of the time that the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” showed the rooms of her humble residence in Huacho. This happened during an interview that she gave to the actor Carlos Carlinwho at that time was the host of the program “John’s room”which aired on Latina in the 90s.

Magaly Medina’s house in Huacho | PHOTOS

Magaly Medina’s house in Huacho had several rooms, approximately three bedrooms apart from the kitchen and the living room. In the images you can see white furniture and orange curtains. In addition, a large shelf is shown on which the conductor he collected his favorite books and records.

The paintings and plants located in specific places in the house gave it that touch of rustic decoration. You can also see a television from the time and an old orange juicer.

Magaly Medina’s house in Huacho. Photo: Catches America

Magaly Medina’s house in Huacho. Photo: Catches America

How was the childhood of Magaly Medina in Huacho?

In an interview with Andrea Llosa, Magaly Medina assured that she lived through difficult times as a child. She said that she once wore a bikini made from the fabric of some curtains because her parents did not have money to buy one for her.

“My dad prioritized education and food, he was not interested if you went to school with the shoe with a hole. There was no money to send to the shoemaker. It was a humble home. My father was a policeman, he had a home that he had left, my mother is the second wife and she had to support those three children and us, who were two and then three. ”, he expressed.

Why did Magaly Medina have to stop living in Huacho?

Magaly Medina He stopped living in Huacho when he decided to work in Lima as a journalist. Back then, his son was small, so he had to leave him in the care of his grandparents in his hometown. “ I divorce after two years of marriage and start working alone. I left my son in Huacho and I come to work in Lima ”, he expressed. Years later, she entered television and managed to move completely to the capital.

Magaly Medina when she was a child. Photo: Magaly Medina/Instagram

Who were Magaly Medina’s partners?

Magaly Medina he has been married three times. Her first husband was Marco Mendoza, with whom she started a family when she was 19 years old. Her second husband was the journalist César Lengua. The third is the notary Alfredo Zambrano.

Magaly Medina married César Lengua in 1989. Photo: GLR / Instagram

How tall is Magaly Medina?

According to the BodySize portal, Magaly Medina He is 1.67 cm tall. Due to her short stature, the famous ‘Urraca’ has added imposing heels to her outfits to wear at public events.

The height of Magaly Medina. Photo: ATV capture

However, on his travels, the ATV figure appears wearing slippers to feel more comfortable. This look is combined with polo shirts in light tones and classic jeans.

How did Magaly Medina meet her husband Alfredo Zambrano?

The driver and Alfredo Zambrano they met in 2008. It was a time when Magaly Medina He had only been free for 76 days after being released from prison for the Paolo Guerrero case.

She had her first meeting with her now husband through a group of mutual friends. They got married 6 years ago, in December 2016.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano got married 6 years ago. Photo: composition LR/Things/Instagram/Magaly Medina

How many years apart are Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano?

On April 1 of this year, the host Magaly Medina She turned 59, as she was born in 1963. Instead, her husband Alfredo Zambrano was born on April 30, 1972 and recently celebrated his 50th birthday in the company of his loved ones.

Between the two there is a difference of 9 years Therefore, the figure of ATV is greater than its partner. However, on some occasion the ‘Uraca’ stated: “I don’t feel old at all, I don’t feel old”, regarding her age.

Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Magaly Medina/Instagram

Magaly Medina celebrated 25 years on television

In October, the driver Magaly Medina celebrated his 25-year career on Peruvian television in a big way. The presenter of shows usually presents ampays that are sometimes criticized for depending on the invasion of privacy of some show business characters.

They were present at the party Alfredo Zambrano and the ‘Urraca’ family. In addition, there was a colorful 5-story cake with a silver design, in keeping with the celebration.

What is the house where Magaly Medina currently lives like?

Three years ago the driver Magaly Medina He shared on his You Tube channel a tour of the house where he currently lives. In addition, she said that she had to build her home in La Molina from scratch, since the original structure was old.

“One of the most requested videos was without a doubt this: my HOUSE TOUR! Today, I share with you a little bit of what is one of my favorite places, my house, come with me!” “Urraca” wrote in the description of the video.

Magaly Medina visited Gamarra and was received by the people

At the end of November, the presenter Magaly Medina She was visiting Gamarra and could not avoid being received by a crowd of people who wanted to greet her or take a picture with her.

“Thank you, Gamarra, for receiving me with so much affection,” he wrote on his Instagram, where he shared the moment where he had to leave the shelter of a gallery to retire in his car.

Magaly Medina received Sheyla Rojas on her show

On Monday, December 12, Sheyla Rojas He reappeared on Peruvian television in the Magaly Medina program. After a long time, the model returned to our country and talked about her relationship with her Mexican boyfriend Sir Winston.

Likewise, the former host of “You are in all” said that her partner was happy with her return to Peru and that she wanted her to spend time with her family.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated 6 years of marriage

A few days ago, Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. As is known, both met in 2008 when Ney Guerrero invited the television host to lunch, where she met the well-known notary, after her release from prison.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano have one of the longest-lasting relationships in the medium, even with its ups and downs. Photo: composition LR/shot/Instagram/@magalymedinav

Who is the son of Magaly Medina?

It is known that the driver Magaly Medina He has an only son, Gianmarco Mendoza Medina, who stays away from the cameras. In addition, the ATV presenter never gave details of her maternity stage.

Likewise, it is known that during his time at the university the son of the ‘Urraca’ had to endure the criticism of his teachers towards his mother’s work.