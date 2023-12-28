2023 is counting down and it is almost inevitable to review the best of the year. In the specific case of cinemahad a time of recovery after several difficult years due to the pandemic and the strike of the screenwriters' and actors' unions. hollywood, obstacles that dealt a hard blow to the industry. In response to all this, a large number of proposals emerged that were well received by the public, which packed the theaters and caused some films to exceed 1,000 million at the box office. Can you guess what they are?

It is for this reason that, in this note, we will show you which were the highest grossing titles of the year and how much they grossed around the world. Likewise, we will recount the films that were most successful in the United States.

What was the highest grossing film of the year worldwide?

According to the ranking prepared by Box Office Mojothe film that grossed the most money worldwide was 'Barbie', a film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Said film, which adapted the story of the iconic Mattel doll into live action, reached the astronomical figure of 1,441,820,453 dollars at the box office around the globe.

But it was not the only film to exceed $1 billion in global revenue, since it is in second place in the ranking. 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie'animated film about the remembered video game character, which managed to reach 1,361,367,353 dollars.

Below, we show you which other titles complete the top 10 of those that grossed the most at the box office throughout 2023:

'Oppenheimer' (US$952,021,870)

(US$952,021,870) 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (US$845,555,777)

(US$845,555,777) 'Fast and Furious X' (US$704,875,015)

(US$704,875,015) 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (US$690,516,673)

(US$690,516,673) 'The little Mermaid' (US$569,626,289)

(US$569,626,289) 'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1' (US$567,535,383)

(US$567,535,383) 'Items' (US$496,307,013)

(US$496,307,013) 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (US$476,071,180).

What were the highest-grossing films in the United States in 2023?

In the United States, a large market for the film industry, the first two places in the world ranking did not change, since 'Barbie' and 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' They also managed to reign in that country, with total income of 636,220,453 and 574,934,330 dollars, respectively.

But, unlike the international list, 'Oppenheimer' is no longer in third place in the United States. Here we show you the list of those that complete the top 10 most viewed places in that country:

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (US$381,311,319)

(US$381,311,319) 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (US$358,995,815)

(US$358,995,815) 'Oppenheimer' (US$326,087,870)

(US$326,087,870) 'The little Mermaid' (US$298,172,056)

(US$298,172,056) 'Avatar: the path of water' (US$283,067,859)

(US$283,067,859) 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (US$214,506,909)

(US$214,506,909) 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (US$187,131,806)

(US$187,131,806) 'Sound of freedom' (US$184,178,046).

