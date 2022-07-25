Nowadays it is normal to hear of crimes that are solved using fingerprints. Research in the past did not benefit from this system until relatively recently.

The first time that the comparison of fingerprints was used in criminalistics was in 1892, in Argentina. On that occasion, the novel procedure served to convict a woman who had murdered her two children.

The case began after Francisca Rojas was found unconscious in her home on June 29 of that year. Next to her lay the bodies of her two little ones, 4 and 6 years old.



The family lived in a field in Necochea, south of the province of Buenos Aires. When the police arrive, The woman regained consciousness and assured that a neighbor would have cut the throats of the minors.

According to Rojas’ account, the man would have tried to rape her and when trying to defend himself he attacked her with a shovel. Ramón Velázquez, the accused, was immediately taken into custody by the authorities.

Velázquez stood firm in his position of innocence even though the local residents were ready to lynch him. According to some reports, the man was even tortured to make him confess to the alleged crime.

The contradictions of the story

The investigator in charge of the event was Eduardo Álvarez, who soon found some inconsistencies in the story of Francisca Rojas. In the first place, he could not find a reason why Ramón Velázquez would want to murder the minors Ponciano and Felicia.

The second thing that didn’t add up for the inspector was the supposed use of the shovel. Rojas made sure to show them that the tool had been bent due to the manner in which Velázquez would have attacked it.

For Eduardo Álvarez, if that object had really been used against Francisca, the woman would have died immediately. Nor does the handling of the knife with which the children’s throats were cut suggest that the murderer was Ramón Velázquez.

The queen test was a hand full of blood that was engraved on a door frame. The size of the footprint was too small to belong to a man, so the authorities began to distrust Francisca Rojas.

the fingerprint

For a few years, scientists from all over the world have been investigating the difference between the fingerprints of all people. Thanks to this, a Croatian policeman named Juan Vucetich, who worked in Argentina, became interested in the subject and started his own study on criminalistics.

When the Francisca Rojas case came up, Vucetich proposed that the marks on the door be compared with the fingerprints of the accused woman and man.

The results were conclusive: Rojas had murdered his children and the Police were able to prove that Ramón Velázquez was not even at the crime scene. The woman was sentenced to spend an unknown time in a penitentiary center and thus closed the first case solved with footprints in the world.

