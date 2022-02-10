Culiacán, Sinaloa.- We present some historical data about Culiacán, since many believe that the first church built in the city was the Basilica Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary.

The Basilica Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, in Culiacán Sinaloa was built in 1842, but it was not the first church built, since there are temples that are even older.

The oldest temples in Culiacán are those of Tabalá and Tacuichamonawhich are from the 18th century, however it is unknown exactly which one would be the first to be built.

The church of Tabala

Tabalá was an ancient indigenous settlement and was the municipal seat of Tabalá in the municipality of Quilá, district of Culiacán in the year 1852.

The word ta-ba-la comes from the hybrid voice of American-Nahuatl that refers to a certain species of red jacaranda and the Aztec word “la o lan” that is interpreted as “place where tabachines abound”.

One of the churches there is the Old Temple of San Lorenzoand one of the most important celebrations is October 24, the day of San Lorenzo.

Temple in Tacuichamona

Tacuichamona is a union that is located at the foot of the Sierra Madre Occidental, so its economy is precarious, since its agriculture is temporary and livestock is extensive.

One of the most important celebrations in Tacuichamona is Holy Week and November 2, All Souls’ Day.

Tacuichamona could be interpreted as “place of the broken or broken palm”, although there are researchers who mention that it could be an erroneous way of writing it and could also mean “thing carved in stone” and in mazacoatl it means “deer snake”, interpreted as “deer snake engraved in stone”.

Tacuichamona belongs to the province of Culiacán and according to its history, in 1621 it belonged to the Lacapaxa nation, Kingdom of Nueva Galicia and had the category of mayor in the municipality of Quilá, district of Culiacán in 1852.

so historically there are churches older than the Cathedral of Culiacán.

