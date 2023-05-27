Bowling refers to a game that consists of knocking down as many pins as possible using a ball or piece that is generally made of wood.. Bowling is considered one of the oldest sports in the world and over time it has undergone constant evolution.

The first vestige that a civilization played something similar to bowling dates from the year 4,500 BC., in Egypt, according to the Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport. Experts have found archaeological sites such as stone or bone balls.

It has also been verified by the remains that were found in 1930 by British archaeologist Finders Petrie on the tomb of an Egyptian child dating from the year 3,200 BC

It was the ancient Greeks who gave the first name to the first bowling ball, to which called esferitikós a game similar to the current one of bocce or bowling. The bowling game derives from the Greek word bolos, which means piece of stick, according to the web portal ‘Curiosfera.com’.

Initially the balls were made of wood, but in 1905 the first rubber ball, Evertrue, was produced.

contemporary bowling



Beginning in the 1800s, bowling had a resurgence and the game lived a revolutionso much so that this sport was regulated until the 19th century.

Since 1845 it has become a very popular sport in the United States and it was in this year that the tenth bowling was included, since before only nine were used, as was done in Europe in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, being Martin Luther who set the number of total bowling pins to be knocked down in the cloud, according to the aforementioned portal.

It was the Dutch settlers who brought this sport to North American lands in the 17th century and from that moment the long tradition that the United States has with this sport was cultivated, where the American Bowling Congress was created in 1895.

Do sport: bowling

MIGUEL ANGEL RAMOS FORERO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

