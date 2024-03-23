The renowned businesswoman Melissa Klug is facing one of the most difficult moments of her life after the recent death of her grandmother, at the age of 97. In the midst of this stage of mourning, Jefferson Farfán, former soccer player and father of his children, surprised by having a moving gesture with the influencer in the middle of the wake, which managed to attract the attention of more than one Internet user.

What did Jefferson Farfán say after the death of Melissa Klug's grandmother?

The program 'America today' was covering the events surrounding the wake of Melissa Klug's grandmother, who had been battling health issues for some time and sadly passed away at age 97.

Despite the public problems he had with 'Blanca de Chucuito', Jefferson Farfán showed his support for Melissa and sent flowers to his grandmother's wake, which captured the public's attention at this delicate moment and demonstrated his consideration and respect for her. the grieving family. However, he was not the only ex of Melissa Klug to show her condolences, since Raul Marquina He also sent a floral arrangement to the place of the wake.

“Thank you so much, Mom Angela. You were always the mother of the chicks. Being a great-grandmother, you raised, loved and protected my daughter as your own daughter,” wrote the father of Melissa Klug's eldest daughter on his social networks.

Until now, it is unknown if Jefferson Farfán communicated with his ex-partner privately or if he attended the funeral to provide his support and accompany his children at this sensitive moment. In addition to this, he has remained silent on this issue on his social networks and has not made any other gesture toward Klug beyond flowers for his grandmother.

What happened to Melissa Klug's grandmother?

On Thursday, March 21, the death of Angela Solari de Orbegozo, grandmother of Melissa Klug, was sadly announced. Angela, matriarch of the Klug family, passed away at the age of 97, although the exact cause of her death has not yet been officially confirmed. The one known as 'Blanca de Chucuito', accompanied by her partner, Jesús Barco, as well as her daughters and relatives, organized a charity raffle for her grandmother's health. Melissa revealed in a previous interview that her relative was one of the strongest pillars in her life and that he had been the person who raised her since she was little.

The renowned 'Blanca de Chucuito' shared a moving message on her social networks and shared her deep pain over this loss. “My Angelita. I will love you beyond life,” Melissa expressed alongside a photograph in which her hands can be seen intertwined with those of her grandmother. It should be noted that Melissa has received numerous signs of support from friends, such as Evelyn Vela, Canchita Centeno and even some of her ex-partners.

