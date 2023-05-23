gianmarco revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, which is why he had to undergo a delicate operation to preserve his health. After learning this news, various personalities from the Peruvian and international show business expressed their support for the interpreter of “No te avisa”. In addition, he took advantage of the reach he has on social networks to raise awareness among his followers about the prevention that must be taken in the face of any anomaly in our body. The composer also mentioned his mother, who faced a difficult illness in the past.

What illness did Regina Alcóver have?

The national artist was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. “I was convinced that it was something we caught on time because your body speaks to you, life changes you, life tests you and you don’t have to say why, but for what me”, he pointed to “D-Day” in 2019.

He also said that this disease would have appeared due to the stress he suffered. “I feel that the disease appeared due to a peak of stress and, although I knew it would be temporary, my faith, my two children, my doctor and my desire to live were key,” she told a local newspaper.

How was Regina Alcóver’s cancer treatment?

Fortunately, breast cancer was detected early and within an annual examination. With this, the presenter also highlighted the importance of preventing and going to the doctor regularly.

“Fortunately, we detected it in time in an annual exam. Prevention is very important. So, I worked on the radio program Felicidad, in the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and in the play ‘Dear Liar’“, previously indicated in dialogue with Viú magazine. She underwent a total of 36 radiotherapies.

What does radiation therapy do with cancer?

According to the National Cancer Institute of the United States, radiation therapy, in high doses, “kills cancer cells or slows their growth by damaging their DNA”. In that sense, “cancer cells whose DNA is damaged beyond repair stop dividing or die. When damaged cells die, they break down and are discarded by the body”as can be read on its official website.

