The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), came out to give an opinion before a controversy that toured social networks in which it was seen involved Rice Villa Verde.

The Verde Valle food company previously received strong accusations of allegedly having for sale “plastic rice”, for which the company affirmed that it complied with the quality standards that are established in Mexico.

Despite the fact that the company denied the controversy and confirmed that Verde Valle rice is of quality and is cared for from planting to harvest, it is once again in trend, and for this reason, Profeco addressed the complaints made to famous suppliers in Mexico for have long grain rice for sale.

Rice being a source of vitamins and minerals, having benefits for the health of the immune system, and important in human nutrition, you can find various brands of the cereal, however, one of the most popular was involved when it was pointed out be done artificially.

Being a cereal that is used in different dishes, everyone expects the food to meet quality regimes, therefore, it was in 2018, when the Profeco conducted a study on non-compliant rice brands.

In the study, Profeco carried out the study on 38 brands of rice, to verify that the rumor that they sold plastic rice from Verde Valle was false.

The radio formula communication outlet reported that the Verde Valle rice is not made of plastic, therefore its consumption is recommended.