‘Pretty Woman’ or ‘Mujer Bonita’, in Spanish, became one of the most popular films in the 90s. The plot follows Edward (played by Richard Gere), a billionaire businessman who hires the services of Vivian (Julia Roberts), a prostitute from Los Angeles. Her initial intention is to have company at social and business events. However, as the days go by, a sentimental connection begins to emerge between them.

The ending stands out as one of the most romantic moments in cinema: Edward overcomes his fear of heights and climbs to Vivian’s balcony to share a passionate kiss, changing the course of their lives. However, at the beginning, this film was destined to have a different outcome, one in which we were not going to see the protagonists happy.

What is the alternative ending to the movie ‘Pretty Woman’?

The initially planned outcome for ‘Pretty Woman’ was radically different from the one we mentioned above. In that version, the protagonists would not end up together, leaving Vivian heartbroken, destined to continue her life on the streets. However, director Garry Marshall changed his mind and opted to give his romantic comedy a happy ending.

In an interview, Julia Robert commented about that: “In the original script, Richard’s character (Gere) would throw my character out of the car, throw the money on him, drive away and the end credits would roll”revealed the actress, now 56 years old.

The original ending ends like this: Edward and Vivian share a passionate kiss. Photo: Meganoticias

Did you know that the movie ‘Pretty Woman’ was originally going to be called ‘$3,000’?

This film, which launched both Julia Roberts like Richard Gere, was about to have a different title. It was considered calling her ‘$3,000’ in reference to the amount of money Edward offered Vivian to spend a week together. However, no one anticipated that one of the most emblematic songs of the film (Roy Orbison’s ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’) would end up giving it its original name.

Original poster for the film ‘Pretty Woman’. Photo: Amazon

What scene from ‘Pretty Woman’ was improvised and you didn’t realize?

One of the curiosities of the legendary film is that one of its most touching scenes was completely improvised. At one point, when Edward (Richard Gere) shows a luxurious necklace to Vivian (Julia Roberts), she tries to reach out her hand to touch him. Jokingly, the businessman closes her box, in a completely spontaneous gesture on the actor’s part. The actress’s reaction was so natural and funny that the director decided to include it in the final cut.