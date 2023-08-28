The Quaternary Science Review magazine published the results of a historical agricultural-climatic study, which revealed amazing results about the climate, weather, and agricultural environment in the Middle East over the past 20,000 years.

The study showed the transition from extremely dry cold, to heavy, wet rain, to moderate heat, after the end of the ice age at that time.

And it proved how this climatic shift was a fundamental event during those years, and allowed the people living in this region to shift from a hunting and gathering pattern to a model of agriculture and agricultural stability, and thus establishing the infrastructure for the formation of the first civilizations in the Middle East.

Detailed scientific research was launched from an archaeological site in the Hula Valley region, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, where in 1999 archaeologists found the site of the oldest agricultural factory in history, where they found an accumulation of more than 60 types of agricultural sediments, each of which dates back to time periods. Accumulated, dating back more than 12 thousand years.

Using radioactive carbon, and after taking hundreds of samples from these plant sediments, scientists were able to form a model and visualize how the climate has evolved in this region, which is located in the middle of the countries of the Middle East, and constitutes a tool for knowing a lot of data about the climate shifts that took place in this region.

According to the data of the study, in which archaeologists from the TAU Institute, the Israeli Scientific Institute “Tel Hay” and the French University of Montpellier participated, the winter season in this region 20 thousand years ago was about five degrees Celsius cooler than it was, while the summer was ten degrees cooler. , but precipitation levels are similar to what they are today.

At that time, when the world was witnessing the “peak of the last ice age”, the Middle East region was not covered with ice throughout the months of the year, as was the case in the European continent and North America.

12,000 years ago, temperatures dropped in most regions of the region, so that snow covered most of them throughout the months of the year, in conformity with the rest of the world, with climatic fluctuations and heavy precipitation throughout the year.

That stage, which is scooped by “Young Dryas”, did not develop the agricultural structure due to the extreme cold.

This cold and rainy climate continued until 5,000 years ago, when temperatures rose at that time, and pistachio, oak and olive trees spread in most regions of the Middle East, especially in the coastal strips, according to the study.

This climatic diversity deeply affected the social and economic lifestyle of the inhabitants of the region, says Professor Gonen Sharon, in an interview with the Journalism Post, one of the researchers supervising this extensive study. “In the study of prehistoric times, this period is called the Neolithic period. At the beginning of these climatic shifts, people were organized into small groups of hunter-gatherers who roamed the region, we are witnessing a great change in the way of life: the emergence of a sedentary life in the villages, and additional dramatic processes that culminated in the transition to the agricultural way of life that formed the world as we know it today.”