In a tragic rail accident occurred near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, Indiaat least 288 people lost their lives and another 900 were injured. Rail Transport Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that the causes and those responsible of this catastrophe have been identified.

“We have identified the cause of the accident and the persons responsible.“Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained to the ANI news agency, but added that it was not”appropriategive details before a final investigation report is produced.

So, Why did the trains collide in India?According to preliminary reports in The Times of India, a “human error” could have been the determining factor of this terrible collision.

The Coromandal Expresswhich covered the route between Kolkata and Chennai, was given the green light to proceed on the main track, but due to human error, was diverted onto a track where another freight train was stopped. At a shocking speed of 130 km/h, the passenger convoy collided violently with the stopped train leaving three carriages lying on the adjacent track and causing significant damage to a passenger express en route from Bangalore to Calcutta.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-330266″ > Rescue work at train crash in India. Photos: AFP

The tragic result of this shock has led to a nearby high school being turned into a makeshift morgue, where authorities are hard at work to identify the victims along with their families. However, due to the intense heat and the elapsed time, many of the corpses are unrecognizable and DNA testing is likely to be required for identification.

The magnitude of the tragedy has led to the rescue operations being terminated after inspecting all the wrecked wagons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site and met the injured at the hospital, vowed that no one responsible for the accident will go unpunished . Although the official balance is 288 dead, the number of victims could increase to 380according to the director of the Odisha fire brigade.

This devastating rail accident becomes the worst to occur in India in decades, surpassing the 1995 tragedy in which more than 300 people died in a collision between two trains near Agra. However, the deadliest in the country’s history remains the one that occurred on June 6, 1981, when seven train carriages fell from a bridge into the Bagmati River in Bihar, killing between 800 and 1,000 people.

The international community has also expressed its solidarity and condolences in the face of this tragedy. Pope Francis expressed his deep sadness and conveyed his prayers, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent his deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

With information from AFP