ANDHamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday, July 31. The development has raised tensions in the already contentious Gaza Strip, with promises of retaliation from both Iran and Egypt.

Haniyeh, a central figure in Hamas’s political wing, was attacked while in Tehran, Iran, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president. Hamas confirmed his death in an official statement. The ceremony was also attended by Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

The attack It happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at the military residence where Haniyeh was staying in Tehran. In addition to Haniyeh, one of his bodyguards was killed in the incident.

Iranian military sources told local media that the attack was carried out by a suicide drone. Hamas, for its part, described the incident as a “treacherous airstrike against its residence in Tehran” in a statement, without offering further details about the operation.

It is noteworthy that Ismail Haniyeh was not residing in the Gaza conflict zone, but had been living in exile in Qatar for years. On Tuesday, July 30, he traveled to Iran to participate in the inauguration of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.an event that brought together various world authorities, including Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

According to Iranian media reports, after the ceremony, Haniyeh was staying in a building for war veterans in Tehran, from where he planned to return to Qatar.It was at this location that the deadly attack occurred.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Israel, which had vowed to eliminate Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders following the group’s Oct. 7 attack that left 1,200 dead and around 250 hostages, has not officially commented on the case.

On the same day of the attack, Israel also bombed Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, targeting Fuad Shukr, the second in command of the extremist group Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Shukr was killed in the blast.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Israel for the attack and vowed revenge. Masoud Pezeshkian, the new Iranian president, condemned the action on Iranian territory and said his country would “defend its territorial integrity,” warning that “Israel will regret the cowardly assassination.”

