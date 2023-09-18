In the brand new AD BZV Café, every Sunday evening immediately after the broadcast on NPO 1, Farmer Seeks a Woman is discussed and then, so to speak, the harvest from the new episode is raked together. The regular guest is of course Angela de Jong, but other enthusiasts also join us. This week it is media reporter Dennis Jansen. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

