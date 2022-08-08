Sheyla Rojas he finds himself enjoying his off-camera life with some trips abroad along with ‘Sir Winston‘, who recently spent more than 12,000 euros for his trip to Europe. Likewise, she has taken some walks with her son, such as a bullfight in Spain. However, this life began after she rose to fame with the reality show “Combat”.

In this note, we tell you what Sheyla Rojas’s school stage was like before appearing on TV. She was born on August 26, 1987 in Chiclayo, Lambayeque.

What school did Sheyla Rojas study at?

The popular Sheyla Rojas He completed his primary and secondary school IE Our Lady of the Rosary, in Chiclayo. This is a school for girls only, in which she is remembered by her teachers as a student with good grades and a bit restless.

This was demonstrated by one of the teachers when the ‘Shey shey’ stepped on her school again in 2018, with the program “In everyone’s mouth”, together with Jaime Mandros o’collides‘. That time, the students welcomed her with a grand celebration. Her teacher pulled out her report card showing that Sheyla Rojas had an ‘A’ in her courses.

Likewise, she commented that the “Lioness” was on the volleyball team and, having great ability and stature, they placed her as the captain. On the musical side, she was also in the school band and played the snare drum.

Sheyla Rojas played volleyball when she was little. Photo: capture of El Popular

Sheyla Rojas was a victim of bullying

In 2013, Sheyla Rojas attended the talk of the First Music Festival Peru Basta de Bullying, and in said meeting she confessed that she was a victim of this problem in her school days.

Sheyla Rojas during Peru enough of Bullying. Photo: The Popular

Sheyla Rojas as event hostess

A few years after leaving school, he studied Administration in Chiclayo, but decided to travel to Lima as soon as he came of age. At that time, Sheyla Rojas worked as event hostess for some well-known brands.

Sheyla Rojas as Backus’ host. Photo: capture of El Bocón

The beginnings of Sheyla Rojas on television

‘Shey-shey’ first appeared on the small screen with the reality show “Combat”, in 2011, and was a member of the green and red teams. It was there that her relationship with Antonio Pavon, with whom he would later have a son named Antonito. Later, she became a part of “This is War” and showed her great energy and desire to fight for his group.

After being on reality shows, she was the host of “you are in all” with ‘Choca’, from 2014 to 2020. Later, she was replaced by Natalie Vértiz.