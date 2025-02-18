«The public left the square with the name of Ponce on the lips. It is not a bad thing to debut in Madrid and give a lot to talk about. Good luck, boy. Thus, the ABC chronicle that gave the presentation in the … Sales of the very young Valencian novillero on October 1, 1988.

Enrique Ponce has just said goodbye to the ring in the Plaza Mexico after more than three decades as a bullfighting figure. He has been a bullfighter who has taken the first steps as a Becerrista already surprised by his excellent condition. With 16 years he had already attached the attention of the fans, who were waiting for him in his debut in the Madrid Coso at the 1988 Autumn Fair. He did not cut ears, turned the ring in his second of the Fresneda and that day he showed Everything that was and confirmed later.

‘General impression: we are facing a child prodigio,’ Vicente Zabala titled the chronicle in which he confirmed the virtues of the kid and glimpsed his future. “He is a real child, but with a bull matador talent with many years of alternative,” said the critic, who warned at the same time: “That it reaches the heights or not, it is something else. Being a bullfighter is little less than a miracle. That is why it is easier to succeed saying not to a beginner, denying bread and water, than prophesying deep successes.

And he ventured from the excellent impression that caused him: «Enrique Ponce has a very long career ahead. You have to pedal a lot, even grow physically, develop, to reach the dream goal.

“The Valencian crio reached the public with his aniñada figurine, with his excellently learned trade, with his good to place himself in front of the bull and with the windows he has to use to compensate for the pokety of his faculties,” followed the alphabet text.

However, the critics’ teacher warned that «prodigies are usually weapons of two edges for their own career, but it is not easy impudence”.

Ponce confirmed each and every one of the benefits that pointed that afternoon. On March 16, 1990, he took the alternative in his Plaza de Valencia, thirty seven years later he just said his goodbye – definitive? – to a period race.