The renowned Peruvian singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died this Thursday, December 28, in his home, in the Miraflores district, as a result of cardiac arrest. The sad news was announced during the first hours of the day by members of the National Police of Peru (PNP), which caused his thousands of followers to make the artist's name a trend, dedicating heartfelt messages and remembering the musician's favorite songs.

Although the singer was always very active on social networks expressing his ideas and experiences with his followers. He could no longer be seen in public, since he decided to spend his days inside his home to avoid “public pity.” In this note, he knows the last time he could be seen at a massive event and received the affection of his followers.

What was the last public appearance of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

After his retirement from the stage, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz dedicated himself to exploring other facets, one of them production, since he was in charge of organizing his tribute concert: “When you think about returning”, which took place on the 18th. October 2014 at the National Stadium, where the artist presented his official band and had the participation of renowned groups such as Grupo Río, Amén, Hermanos Yaipén, among others.

Likewise, it featured the participation of renowned soloists such as Anna Carina Copello, Raúl Romero and Jorge Gónzales, to name a few. On this occasion, the renowned Peruvian rocker did not perform any songs, but he took time to appear with each artist on stage, before the more than 20,000 people who enjoyed the event.

This appearance took place more than a year after the artist surprised everyone and everyone on Saturday, July 20, 2013 at the presentation of his first autobiographical book titled “Yo, Pedro”, whose press conference was attended by from journalist Beto Ortiz, who answered the journalists' questions. However, Pedro Suárez Vértiz would appear to be photographed with his first book and with the communicator, with whom he had a great friendship.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Suarez – VertizHe has been away from the stage due to the illness he suffered from: bulbar palsy, condition that prevented him from speaking correctly normally, therefore, he could not communicate fluently.

