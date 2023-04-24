The Capital Classic left many things to reflect on. América and Pumas tied at one goal in an intense match corresponding to day 16 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The Águilas maintained their position among the four best teams in the championship, while the UNAM team entered the play-offs.
One of the most memorable postcards from this meeting is the expulsion of Antonio Mohamed, a strategist at the National University. The Argentine strategist saw the direct red card at minute 40 after arguing with the fourth official Eduardo Galván Basulto.
In the television replay you can see how the Pumas coach approaches the whistler’s ear and says something to him. Immediately afterwards, he communicates with César Ramos, the central referee in charge of the match, so that he expels him.
Through social networks, arbitration experts such as Felipe Ramos Rizo or Marco Antonio ‘Chiquimarco’ Rodríguez considered that the performance of the fourth official was wrong.
On his way to the locker room, Antonio Mohamed confronted fans of Club América. The experienced technical director left the field of play making signs, which were interpreted by users of social networks as a reference to the final that he won with Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium.
The ‘Turk’, through his mimicry, reminded the fans of the Eagles of that bitter result. “Here I turned around” or “here I turned around,” said Mohamed.
Pumas is in play-off spots right now and they will seek their place in the postseason against Monterrey next Saturday, April 29.
