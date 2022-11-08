The former prosecutor of Guerrero reproaches lack of support but nothing criminal to Army personnel.

To clarify a crime, the clues, testimonies and evidence collected in the hours and days closest to the crime are decisive, and vice versa: the more time passes, the more difficult it is to find the truth of the facts.

Such obviousness is noted by the accumulation of paradoxes that the Iguala case entails and cobwebs.

One: all the inquiries subsequent to those of the Attorney General of Justice of Guerrero are based on the proceedings that Iñaki Blanco Cabrera led for only ten days, who despite this figured (two months ago) among twenty former public servants whom the factious and resigned former special prosecutor Omar Gómez Trejo wanted ––fortunately without success––to take him to jail.

As will be remembered, when the Federation had a better idea of ​​the magnitude of the event and the murderous responsibility of organized crime, the former Attorney General’s Office exercised its power of attraction and four months later came to the detested “historical truth” that has been so much denied but nobody has been able to refute with another.

I invited Blanco to El assault… yesterday and today on MILENIO tv to deal with two specific points: that of the soldiers who are blamed and the arrest warrant “canceled” in his counter, which apparently was not dismissed and could be reactivated.

In the ten valuable days in charge of the investigations, this lawyer and his team located just over 60 normalistas who were presumed missing and brought before the judge 33 proven criminals.

What did you know about the probable participation of the 27th Infantry Battalion in those events? Although the Guerrero Coordination Group (a state and federal inter-institutional group to deal with security issues) mentioned cases of soldiers involved in organized crime in some municipalities , who was based in Iguala was never mentioned (three of whom now live in prison for that charge and alleged “forced disappearance”, and their former commander only for the latter accusation), and the drug trafficking issue was not their responsibility.

– In that Group did you realize that the Army was monitoring the mobilizations of the Ayotzinapa normalistas?

“Nope. Information was shared. All involved exchanged data. The one who did give a punctual follow-up to what was called student groups was the Center for Investigation and National Security, the Cisen. There were even meetings that he led to deal with that aspect: subversive issues in which they linked the Normal Rural of Ayotzinapa.

– Did you then know of the active participation of the military in the crime?

“Nope. At different times we interacted with elements of the Army because they reported at two times (night of September 26 and dawn of September 27, 2014) facts that started the investigations.”

Testimony of those who criticize, yes, that the military refused to support him.

First hours, first days…