What was never said about how we reached the 100,000 members and partners

There are stories that are never written in a newspaper. Not because they don’t want to read, but because they don’t want to count. What is the power in the shadow that prevents it from? Well, it’s not a power; It is really a modesty.

That story that is never written is the story of the newspaper itself. There are two reasons for this: one is the rule of more traditional journalism that says that the journalist is never the news. The other is that it is actually a quite boring story. But today, only within the confines of this chronicle, we will allow ourselves to be boring, we are going to break the norm and we will talk about us, the people we do eldiario.es, and of our friends, the 100,000 partners and partners that accompany us in that task.

To celebrate this event, this Monday took place at the Madrid Press Palace, the emblematic building of the Plaza de Callao where our newspaper has the newspaper, a party. We filled the big movie theater and then we lower a floor below, where many did not know, there is a disco. What almost nobody knows is that if we could continue to go down, somewhere on the earth on which the foundations settle, there is a key -closed metal box. Inside, all the newspapers that came out on July 11, 1925 are saved. The news of a century ago. And about the work of our ancestors journalists, we raise, a few meters above, every day, a newspaper without paper, a medium that is updated at the minute and at the same time reserves the best topics of the next day to deliver them at night first to The partners and partners, in what we call the yellow cover, or the advance.

While we enjoyed the event in the cinema – a particular one a day, driven by Juanlu Sánchez – above, in the writing, the closing team with Carlota E. Ramírez in front continued working, outside the party but knowing us present. The night was not quiet: they sent up to three PUSHES (Mobile messages) last minute between eight minus ten and nine. That if Rodalies, that Alberto Fernández, that Sánchez. I don’t think they could follow the streaming of the event with such activity.

Let’s go down a couple of plants again. Juanlu Sánchez is counting that on the morning of September 12, 2012, the day of the launch of eldiario.es, the alarm not sounded. They had slept at five in the morning and, in the end, they finished the world an hour and eight minutes later than expected. A principle hit and modest. Precarious, it was insisted on defining the meeting. The writing was not in the rimbombante palace of the press but in a Coworking that school defines as “Student Pizito”. From there we start asking readers to become partners. Who was the first partner of Eldiario.es?

Sitting among the public Juan Milleiro got up – a Galician public and pioneer of the blogs – received a flash of light and passed a micro at hand. Admiration and astonishment comments between the public. The first partner! Veneration looks among the newspapers of the newspaper, dispersed by the armchair: and continue here with us! Juan recalled what the Spain of 2012 was like, in which an Interior Minister was entrusted to an guardian angel named Marcelo to park the car and at that time he thought of journalists and said: “Poor poor.” And so he became partner.

The history of eldiario.es is full of great feats. The most epic are the exclusive impact and our most powerful coverage: the Black cards, the Cifuentes case or the monitoring of the pandemic. But we have not come to this chronicle to result in what we already know, but to leave in writing that the most read article in our first months of journey was the analysis of Íñigo Sáenz de Ugarte about the Campofrío Christmas announcement. “It seemed unfortunate to me,” said Ugarte [risas] And he finished: “And I explained it in the article with the moderation that characterizes me” [risas más sonoras]. In truth, it is easier to be a great geopolitical expert than having the eye of dissecting the pains of Spain through a television ad. It is because of the eye and the moderation that characterizes it [risas otra vez] that Ugarte is one of the most beloved signatures by the partners and members of Eldiario.es. He is one of Clara’s favorites, a partner absolutely delivered for four years, who attended the event and, in addition, stars in a Spot that we have shot to celebrate it. Clara likes Ugarte because it is “acid”, Esther Palomera admires her because “distributes for all the sticks”, Pedro Águeda does not miss it because his news is “spectacular to read, they catch you as a Thriller. “

Clara reads the advancement before sleep. In the morning, open the newsletter a day and listen to the podcast. Throughout the day, the most important headlines are reading. And, at night, start again with the advance of the next day. “If you look at the mobile screen, you always have open,” says Jesus, his partner. A journalist from Eldiario.es cannot meet Clara and continue with her life without more. As of today, everything you write will do so that Clara will read it and that you will have to live up to your trust. Every day.

The little story of Eldiaria.es and how his journalism despite having more than 100,000 members and partners was built collectively, with the attached director Neus Tomàs and director Ignacio School on stage, while while Juanlu Sánchez wove his stories with the voices and faces that illuminated in the stalls. All revealed something that had not been counted before. The journalist who uncovered the Cifuentes case, Raquel Ejerique, confessed that when she received the complaint for revelation of secrets of the protagonist of the news, it had a bad time: “I was first of imputation,” he joked from herself. School, on the other hand, was calm; It was not the first time or it would be the last one. The cause, of course, was filed.





More revealed secrets? Within four weeks, Ignacio School will take a decrease in paternity and Neus Tomàs will assume the direction of the newspaper. “I didn’t follow ultrasound with such interest from my son,” Tomàs confessed. Directing a newspaper is a gigantic responsibility and sometimes it seems that it does not weigh, but it is not true. School spoke with many people at the later party, but the person who impacted him was the partner who approached him worried about our mental health. “You have to take its toll,” he said. The right answer would have been: “No, don’t worry, we are fine.” But we are not going to lie to you, so the director replied: “A little yes.” But it’s just a bit. We’re ok. We promise to take care of more.

Nieves has come to the party with her friend Rosalia. He reads us every day, but admits that he loves Rosa María Artal. “Do you know what section I like about Eldiario? The games! ” We recently incorporated hobbies into the newspaper and not everyone has repaired it. Talking to the members, one learns that there is no newspaper, but that eldiario.es is many newspapers at the same time, with different entrance doors and exits. Nieves makes us a request: that we take into account women over fifty who have no partner or family and look for interesting cultural plans, “but not to flirt!” We take note.





Sánchez, Artal, Ugarte, School, Ejer, Palomera, Pérez Royo, Olga Rodríguez and many others are signatures, which we would say, of Deller. Some of them took many photos with the partners and partners who asked for it. But here we have come to talk about what happens behind the curtain. The deputy director of Eldiario.es less publicly known is Ander Oliden. When the presenter passed the micro, he said: “What do you like this moment, huh.” There were laughs, especially among the companions. “Well, it’s what there is,” he admitted.

You will not see him signing articles, you will not see him on television, but maybe his discreet name sounds to you in the farewells of some messages from our Telegram and WhatsApp channels. All the rest of his work is invisible to readers. Instead, Oliden marks the pulse, every day, every minute, every beat, of the newspaper. But tonight, Ander Oliden did have a story to tell. It begins like this: in eldiario.es there are hunters and hunters, and then there are chefs and cooks. The hunters have already known, some have been appointed in this chronicle. And the cooks? They are the turns out of the first line of response to the last hour and are also the companions of the news until they reach their readers. To exemplify it, while much of those of Eldiario.es were in this great celebration party, above in the writing were Carlota, Amanda, Sergio, Paloma and Virginia, working. They are not hunters, but they cook the newspaper every day. Another secret that nobody knows: in the middle of the party, Ander raised some beers and something insane to chop. And surely up there they also provided for 100,000.





The room is emptying, but there is a group of resistant twenties. They are all practices journalists who have the wording of Madrid right now. They have made pineapple. A veteran journalist, Javier Molto, of KM77 magazine, is approaching them, and shoots them with Bocajarro: “I come to learn from you.” The fellows do not hay, but they are somewhat baffled. “What do you like about journalism? What have you discovered? What things have you learned?” Molto asks Francisco Gámiz, who performs his practices in culture. “That there are many female characters that have not been given the recognition they deserve and I like to discover them and write about them, like Wanda Landowska,” he releases. The head of the section, there, throws a tear and thinks: because with this he would be.

The room is almost empty and has stopped sounding The playlist made with the almost 200 suggested songs for the partners and the partners. A number that refers us to the next goal, as our first partner Juan Milleiro said: “For 200,000.”