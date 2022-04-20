War is not waged only with weapons or economic sanctions. The German Prosecutor’s Office dismantled Hydra Market, which until recently was the largest darknet platform in the worlda place of sale, on many occasions, of infinite illegal products and that worked in the Russian language and has been active since 2015.

The German investigators who took down Hydra also seized €23 million in cryptocurrenciesamong other juicy elements that are the object of analysis.

“The servers of the world’s largest darknet market were seized and 543 bitcoins worth 23 million euros were seized,” the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The darknet is a set of internet subnets that are not accessible through conventional browsers.

There are computer tools that allow access to this semi-clandestine space such as Freenet, I2P and especially TOR, the best known access to this web space. TOR is defined as an onion in which each layer would be a protection that shields browsers from the dark web and everything that moves on it.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA, for its acronym in German) was in charge of the operation, in which police forces from other European countries and the United States participated.

However, the investigation is still ongoing. The German Prosecutor’s Office is behind the steps of those who operated and managed Hydra and whom it accuses of exploiting internet platforms for criminal activitiesallow money laundering or the sale of drugs and other illicit products worldwide.

The website was launched seven years ago to sell illegal digital services, such as bitcoin mixing, which cybercriminals use to launder stolen or extorted digital currencies.

It was also known that Hydra was also used to sell data extracted from cyber espionage operations and falsified documents.

Of course, in the information of the German Prosecutor’s Office it does not appear that weapons could be sold illegally on this darknet platform, an issue that is still under investigation.

The BKA estimates the sales of this web platform at 1,230 million euros in 2020 alone.

Those numbers made Hydra the world’s largest-grossing illegal online marketplace. The police say that 17 million customers and more than 19,000 merchant accounts were registered on the market and that they used that platform for criminal activities or for money laundering.

Hydra was accessible via the TOR network and now carries a police seizure notice.

The German Prosecutor’s Office assured that anyone who wants to access this web space at this time will only be able to read, in German, English and Russian, this message:

“The platform and the criminal content have been seized by the Federal Criminal Police office under the direction of the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office. within the framework of an internationally coordinated operation.

Sebastian Zwiebel, one of the German researchers behind the operation, told the BBC that shutting down Hydra all started with a tip pointing to the possibility that the website’s infrastructure could be hosted in Germany.

“We got some clues through monitoring darknet activity from US officials. So we started in July or August of last year to go deeper and investigate this field, ”he said in statements to the British network.

That a Russian-language platform dominates that market is explained by the fact that, according to the researchers, the two countries that use cryptocurrencies the most are precisely Russia and Ukraine.

The German Criminal Police also dismantled a platform it called a “bitcoin bank mixer,” a tool that helped hide digital financial transfers.

Hydra specialized in same-day “dead-end delivery” services, where drug dealers (vendors) hid packages in public places before informing customers where they were to pick them up at a certain time.

The truth is that it took many months to locate which company could host Hydra in Germany.



Finally, the authorities discovered that it was a company constituted under the name “bulletproof hosting”, which means that to be part of it, an audit of the websites or the content it hosts is not necessary, so it can offer any type of criminal service and, even more so, avoid police requests for information about clients.

Many high-profile darknet markets have been shut down, but Hydra was apparently immune to international police attempts to stop it.

Shortly after the German action was announced, the US Department of the Treasury issued sanctions against Hydra “in a coordinated international effort to disrupt the proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings.” available through the site based in Russia”, according to the US Administration.

Is it the end of Hydra?

A year ago, another German operation took down Dark Market, another darknet platform, but with 34 times fewer users and eight times fewer sellers.

The researchers believe that, precisely, the platform had its main servers in Germany, but they do not rule out that it had other secondary ones in different countries, precisely so as not to be totally disconnected in the event of a judicial investigation of the caliber of the one that occurred as a result of the economic siege and against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine that occurred on February 24.

Months after dismantling that other platform, the data obtained in the operation made it possible to launch a gigantic police operation in dozens of countries that led to the arrest of more than 150 people who used the Dark Market to buy or sell illegal drugs and weapons.

Hydra Market worked because the Russian authorities allowed it. The Russian police had investigated the platform, but had not shut it down.

Igor Bederov, the founder of a Russian online security company, told the Moscow Times that the investigation in his country led nowhere “beyond some of those responsible for the investigation obtaining luxury cars or houses.”

According to this testimony, since Hydra was founded, the Russian authorities have not moved a single finger to prevent its illegal activities:

“We know who sponsored its creation, we know its programmers, we know the face-to-face meetings they organized to make themselves known to drug addictsThe researchers noted that while they celebrate their success, they fear this may not be the end of the Hydra cybercrime group unless they can be found and arrested for good.

