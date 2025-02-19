The housing problem has been imposed on public agendas with similar arguments, which indicates that it is possible to find solutions if responsible administrations, and political parties (especially the majority), are capable of Reach a long -term agreement.

Marco Valerio Marcial, born near Calatayud in the 1st century, was a poet with a vulgar language, and in one of his epigrams he recriminates a friend: “How do you cost that toga birria and the rent of your thorough fourth?” This shows that The housing problem is not precisely new, it has millennia of seniority.

For the least informed, an interesting proposal is the live plan of the Community of Madrid. It consists in the transfer of regional land to several awarding with a canon as a counterpart. The objective of this public-private collaboration is to manage the construction of rental housing -Aightly affordable for groups with difficulties of obtaining a house for rent with a limited salary- and then acting as an operator during, it depends on the moment of award, 50, 60 or 75 years. After this period, homes are recovered for public heritage, since fortunately the new regulations prevents them from selling them. It is surprising that in the case of a social policy for groups that have no capacity to access the free market, the Government of the Community of Madrid intends that it does not produce any cost.

A monthly, theoretical income is announced, since this amount must be added elements that the tenants do not usually have to pay, such as community or IBI. The winners have to provide bail and warranty deposit. What nobody seems to want to tell is that This process, apparently successful, means that the private businessman has to leave the accounts with approximately 800 euros, according to sources from any of the winners.

Since the private manager is in charge of selecting the petitioners and that the administration does not make any contribution, lyou selected end up being groups with an average income higher than expected for a social rental; This is in which the rental income does not exceed 35% of the income, as recommended by all experts and that most of the legal regulations have begun to incorporate, as in the case that concerns us where the Plan lives itself It limits it by 35%. This process has resulted in innumerable resignations, and the waiting list accumulates more than 50,000 petitioners.

It is surprising that a proposal aimed at solving such an pressing problem ends in an accumulation of inaccuracies that causes a part, nothing negligible, of the initial winners to proceed to their resignation. The serious thing about this situation is that people with accommodation problems, who distrust them to help them, end up identifying that ads do not correspond to reality. It does not seem very successful that the winners of a solution end up encountering a problem.

But the process begins if one of the administrations where the problem is more pressing seems to hide with a possible trap to the beneficiaries of the Vive Plan. The first measure, which seems to be forgotten frequently, is that For a good housing policy you have to have reliable information structureddecisive for making decisions – in professional, research and media sectors, it is something about what there is a general demand -. If we do not have accurate data that allow us to establish rigorous analysis and contribute to make a diagnosis as successful as possible, it will be difficult to make correct decisions.

Spain does not have aggregate information, valid enough, to be able to perform reliable analysis and diagnoses. There is no excuse to have reliable information. An argument that by repeated does not cease to surprise is that, in a country like Spain, with a wide car fleet and that is statistically perfectly controlled, however, we do not know with certainty how many homes we have. Therefore, one of the first tasks that State Administration should undertake is to develop A good structure with the capacity to verify the exact number of homes, as well as its location.

It is essential that those who govern give solutions to a problem that is present in society. It does not seem adequate that the central government, which has not done a home in more than six years, criticize what the PP did in the past; And it is outrageous that the PP responsible for the problem to the central government, when the competences mainly have the CCAA and municipalities, which largely governs said formation.

On the possibility of solving the problem of housing there are too many public leaders, which seem , especially the Popular Party that governs in 13 autonomous communities continues determined to support the acquisition of property with tax sales.

In recent months, proposals from the PP and the coalition government have been made, coinciding in large part of the diagnosis. The PP seems not to remember, in some of its formulations, reminiscent of those who fed the real estate bubble. And the coalition government seems to not perceive that what it proposes will not be evidence before four or five years. It would be a political success, and a solid hope, that the two great parties of Spain, PSOE and PP, will reach a state agreement In this matter for the next 25 years, to give tranquility and confidence to citizens that it is possible to solve this problem.