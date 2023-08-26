Throughout all its seasons, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ has given us endearing characters who have earned the love of thousands of followers, as well as their rejection. One of the characters that does not enjoy the popularity of the people is mabel wilson. The blonde has cheated the protagonists of the fiction on more than one occasion, taking advantage of their good will and her power of conviction.

The role of this woman is played by María Fe Fuentes Valega, who appeared in the production in 2012 and returned after 10 years in 2022. During her departure from the small screen, the actress remained linked to the artistic world and also to doing sporting activities as a hobby.

What did María Fe Fuentes Valega do before returning to ‘At the bottom there is a place?

After her departure from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, María Fe Fuentes Valega was linked to the world of acting, since, through her social networks, she shared with her thousands of followers the plays in which she participated, like that one in which he starred with the renowned Pietro Sibile.

María Fe Fuentes Valega appears in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: America TV captures

He also had appearances in two América TV series: ‘Los Vílchez’ and ‘De vuelta al barrio’. In both productions she played the role of Mabel, a woman who, since her arrival on the set, tried to interfere in the relationship between the characters Facundo Olmedo and María Elena Moscoso.

María Fe Fuentes Valega arrives on the big screen

María Fe Fuentes Valega’s career not only stayed on the small screen or on a theater stage, since she also participated in the film ‘Irresistible Seducers’, a film in which she shared a leading role with José Dammert, Jesús Neyra, Jeanfranco Vertiz, Rodrigo Viaggio, Hernán Romero, among others.

María Fe Fuentes Valega was the protagonist of ‘Irresistible Seducers’. Photo: Instagram Maria Fe Fuentes Valega

“Irresistible seducers is the funny story of four boys who have no good luck in love, no money, no looks, no attitude… but they do have the desire to meet and conquer the girls of their dreams. Tired of their love failures, they turn to a guru who is an expert in the art of seduction, who will teach them everything they need to stop failing in love. This will mark a before and after in the lives of these young people, ”he wrote on his Instagram account at that time.

What are the other hobbies of María Fe Fuentes Valega?

Like the world of acting, María Fe Fuentes Valega spends her time exercising her body and dedicated to physical activity. For example, in times of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the young actress showed how she trained muay thai with Nicolás Loayza. Likewise, the artist pointed out that tennis is another of her hobbies.

“It is one of my favorite sports (the other is tennis) and being able to learn and train, without leaving my house, in these difficult times that I am living with, with the champion Nicolás Loayza, is truly a luxury!” , he wrote in his Instagram post in April 2021.

