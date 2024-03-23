Home page World

Press Split

Princess Kate is receiving chemotherapy, she says in a video message. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

After weeks of speculation, Princess Kate makes it public that she has been diagnosed with cancer. What is known about Kate's illness? And what's next for Britain's future queen?

London – After weeks of speculation, Princess Kate (42) addressed the public with a video message. After her operation, cancer was discovered – contrary to what was initially assumed – she said in the recording. On the advice of her medical team, she is now receiving chemotherapy as a precaution. According to observers, the fact that the royals announced this in such an unusual step is probably due to the pressure of the past few weeks. The most important questions and answers:

What's wrong with Kate?

The palace has not made the exact diagnosis public. “The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as do we all,” said a Kensington Palace spokesman. The Royal Family took a similar approach when Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III, suffered from cancer. (75), before. The monarch is also being treated for an unspecified cancer.

So far it has been said that she doesn't have cancer?

Correct. Kate had abdominal surgery in mid-January. At that time it was assumed that it was not cancer, Kate said in the video. “The operation was successful.” However, later tests showed that cancer was present. Of course that was “a big shock”.

Why are the royals only making this public now?

For a long time, medical information from the British royal family was viewed as a purely private matter. The fact that Charles announced his illness was seen as an unusual step that suggested a more modern path. Charles, however, is head of state of the United Kingdom. His absence could have been explained even worse than that of his daughter-in-law Kate.

Why is Kate taking this step anyway?

According to observers, this is also due to the many speculations. Ridiculous, absurd theories have spread on the Internet, royal family observer Jennie Bond told Sky News television. She hopes the trolls on social media are ashamed. Asked if the palace made the decision because of pressure, Bond said: “Yes, probably. And I think that Kate should never have felt that it was necessary to sit in front of a television camera and comment on her health.”

What does Kate herself say?

In her video, which she recorded while sitting on a bench in a garden, Kate said she needed time. Time to recover from surgery so she can begin her treatment. But above all, time to explain it to her three children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5). And to reassure them that she would be okay again. Kate asked for privacy for her family. And described her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, as an important source of support. According to observers, she also wants to use the statement to protect her children from further speculation.

Why have the rumors gotten so out of control?

Several factors may have contributed to this. The Archbishop of Canterbury blamed the internet for making conspiracy narratives spread more easily. “It's just old-fashioned village gossip that can now spread around the world in seconds and we need to move away from it,” he told Times Radio. However, Kensington Palace also made mistakes.

What could the palace have done differently?

Unlike King Charles, from whom Buckingham Palace quickly published several signs of life, the press office at Kensington Palace repeatedly referred to a statement from mid-January. When a photo of Kate and her children was published for British Mother's Day, several news agencies withdrew it due to image manipulation. The matter turned into a PR debacle.

When will Kate return?

That is unclear. Kate said she is receiving preventive chemotherapy and is in the early stages of treatment. The therapy began at the end of February – how long it will last is unknown. Kate will return to duty if her medical team gives the OK, they said. She is in good spirits and is concentrating on getting fully healthy again.

What were the reactions to your video?

In Great Britain the announcement is the top topic. Shortly afterwards, television crews reported from Windsor, the town west of London where William and Kate live. There is always a lot of news about the Royals, but 2024 could turn out to be another “annus horribilis” – a year of horror. The late Queen Elizabeth II once coined the term for the year 1992, when several royal couples separated and there was a fire at Windsor Castle. Now there is not only concern for Charles, but also for Kate, who is assigned a special role for the future monarchy because of her image as the perfect princess. The fact that she now went public was described as very brave in initial comments and reactions. dpa