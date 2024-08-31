The Colombian attacker Luis Quiñones He stopped being a player for Club Tigres UANL and despite having been one of the club’s best players in recent years, he was not one of the best paid.
According to the specialized site salariesport.com, Quiñones I earned about 890 thousand dollars a year, something like 17.5 million pesos annuallyfar surpassed by the highest paid.
Among the highest paid players in the club is André-Pierre Gignacwho heads the list with an annual salary of $4.6 millionfollowed by Guido Pizarro with 2 million dollars annual.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
At 33 years old, the South American footballer arrived with Club Puebla, after eight and a half years of having belonged to the club, although he was also loaned for a few tournaments with Pumas UNAM, BUAP Wolves and Toluca, before having spent the last five and a half years in the institution.
In the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the winger made his debut with La Franja when he came on as a substitute in the 67th minute.
#Luis #Quiñones #salary #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply