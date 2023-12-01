Lincoln Roadthe emblematic 1.5-kilometer pedestrian walkway in Miami Beach, is undergoing a renovation process that includes the installation of new businesses. The history of this shopping street dates back to the 1920sduring the real estate development boom in Miami Beach.

Designed to be a bustling shopping and entertainment center, the street quickly became a popular landmark. However, in the 1960s, Lincoln Road began to experience decline, affected by the construction of suburban shopping centers that impacted commercial activity.

It was in the 1990s when the avenue underwent a significant transformation through a renovation that returned it to its splendor. The remodeling made it more pedestrian-friendly, new buildings and shops were built, and Lincoln Road once again became a renowned tourist destination..

The current renovation project is projected to be completed in 2026 Photo: Lincoln Road Mall / Library of Congress

The renovation of Lincoln Road in Miami

In 2023, Miami Beach City Council approved a renovation plan for Lincoln Road with an estimated cost of $1.2 million and a projected completion date of 2026. The objectives include making the street more accessible and attractive to pedestrians, improving infrastructure, incorporating green spaces and rest areas, and promoting culture and art on the street.

The project encompasses the construction of a new public park, the renovation of the Lincoln Road clock tower, the creation of an event and concert space, and the addition of more public art. The first phase included retrofitting the lights with LED fixtures and installing security cameras. The second phase involves infrastructure improvements, while the third will revitalize, restore and renew the Lincoln Road corridor, projected for completion by summer 2027.

The history of Lincoln Road, inaugurated in 1924 as a replica of New York’s Fifth Avenue, has gone through ups and downs over the years. In the 1980s, the Art Center South Florida revitalized the street, attracting new visitors. In the 1990s, additional renovations established this as one of Miami’s most popular shopping streets.

Today, Lincoln Road is not only a shopping destination, but also a venue for cultural events, festivals and entertainment. As the city prepares for a new phase in the evolution of this iconic street, the community faces debates about its identity and the balance between historic preservation and modernization.