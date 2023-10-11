What was life like for women at Soestdijk Palace? Were they bored out of their minds, were they bathed in luxury, were they wandering through gardens or were they hiding behind a facade? The major autumn exhibition The Women of Soestdijk provides answers. From Thursday you will see who these women were and what their lives were like. At least as attractive: visitors are now allowed to climb the famous state stairs themselves.

