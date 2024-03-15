Julian Zucchi He finds himself in the eye of the storm after his ex-partner Yiddá Eslava revealed that he was unfaithful to her. The Argentine actor has been involved in a controversy, since, now, the mother of her two children has revealed, in front of TV cameras, what her alibi was for deceiving her. Yiddá has been firm in telling all the details of Julián's betrayal during a trip to Argentina. Next, we tell you how Zucchi tried to mislead Eslava.

What was Julián Zucchi's alibi for misleading Yiddá Eslava and being unfaithful to him?

“I separated from Julián because he was unfaithful to me, I discovered it and decided to keep quiet. I kept it to myself for so long for my children, only for them, because they do not deserve their mother's name and their father's name to be in the headlines” said Yiddá Eslava in the program 'Love and Fire'.

After that, Julián Zucchi denied the mother of his children. “I'm going to Buenos Aires to see what I'm going to do with my life, I went to Argentina to think. I'm going to a friend's house. I went to my friend's house to have some wine, nothing more. My only mistake “I told him that I had gone to a bar in Palermo and, instead, I had gone to this girl's house,” he explained.

This generated the annoyance of Yiddá, who decided to expose the alibi of Julián to deceive her.

“He turned off the cameras that were installed in the house we had in Argentina. I write to him and he tells me that he unplugged them because a friend visited him and was talking about personal things. I told him to turn them on, but he never did. He didn't answer me the phone all day long, extended his trip,” Yiddá said at the beginning.

“Julián responds to me at 4 am in Argentina and sends me a photo of his friend, so that I can see that he is there. Then, he sends me a photo with his feet on the TV so that I can see that he is at home and that It seemed strange to me because I didn't ask him,” he said.

Added to this was that Yiddá discovered that Julián used a fake Instagram profile to communicate with the woman with whom he was unfaithful.

Does Julián Zucchi still love Yiddá Eslava?

In conversation with 'Amor y fuego', Julián Zucchi assured that he still has great affection for Yiddá Eslava, despite having made his romance with reporter Priscila Mateo official.

“The only thing I tell her is that I love her, that I love her, I respect her, I admire her, I still admire her, I still love her, but we are angry. And what we have to understand is that it is not that we have stopped loving each other.” “She told me no, she didn't love me,” were the words of the Argentine actor.

