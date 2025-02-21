Girl Prodigio, Queen of the Grito, Bride of America, Muse of Enrique Iglesias. It is said soon. Jennifer Love Hewitt (Texas, 1979) was one of the most requested actresses in the late 90s and early 21st century. However, in recent years, the interpreter has practically disappeared from the radar, letting himself be seen only on rarely on the small screen. What has been her?

We took advantage of Texana’s 46th birthday to review his artistic career that, although it seems a lie, started with only 3 years, when he sang The Greatest Love of All In a livestock exposure. Little Jennifer left those present with her innate talent and two years later already perfected this gift between clash, jazz and dance classes.

In the case of such an early prodigy, it is not surprising that at 10 he moved to Los Angeles, where he soon starred in ads and began his career in several television series such as Kids incorporated (1989), by Disney Channel, Shaky Ground (1992) or The Byrds of Paradise (1994). Not to mention that promotional shoe campaign that starred alongside Michael Jackson In 1898 for the Gear.

Michael Jackson and Jennifer Love Hewitt for Gear. Cinemania

A star has been born

However, it would be in 1995 when his great opportunity would arrive with the successful family series Five as a family, where would he give life to Sarah Reeves, Bailey intermittent bride (Scott Wolf).

In the five years he was getting into Sarah’s skin, first in the original series and then in the spin-off The time of your life (1999) that only lasted a year, Jennifer Love Hewitt strengthened as one of the most promising actresses of her generation thanks to other cinematographic titles such as romantic comedy Uncontrolled (1997), its consolidation as Scream Queen in I know what you did last summer (1997) and its sequel, youth comedy I can’t wait (1998) or that uncertainty musical with Will Ferrell: The Suburbans (1999).

‘I know what you did last summer’, ‘the seductors’ and ‘between ghosts’ Cinemania

With the change of the century, they would arrive The seductive (2001), next to a cunning and irresistible Sigourney Weaver, the video clip of Hero by Enrique Iglesias, or Garfield: The movie (2004), although its most recognized role would be that of Melinda Gordon, With the gift of communicating with the spirits in television fiction Between ghosts (2005).

From stardom to anonymity

In the last decade, Jeniffer Love Hewitt has maintained a lower professional profile, dedicated mainly to projects on the small screen. Among his most outstanding television works we find The Client List (2012), the police phenomenon Criminal minds (2014) or the most recent 911 (2018), in which he plays Maddie Kendall, A rookie operator and sister of the fireman who gives life Oliver Stark.

It has not been lavished so much on a big screen, although in the early last decade the drama starred Coffee (2011), directed by Marc Elbaum, and the romantic comedy A very special girlfriend (2012), by Bryan Fogel. Of course, we will see it in The reboot of I know what you did last summer (2025), where he recovers Julie James’s character.

For the rest, he has continued to dedicate himself to acting, although he has left his musical facet, with four albums behind him. Married to the actor Brian Hallisay, With whom he has three children, Jennifer Love Hewitt has become more selective in his projects. Nor is it excessively active in networks, where you share mostly nostalgic messages as this:

“It reminds me of I know what you did last summer. ”

Despite continuing professionally to the entertainment world, the star is now more focused on her family life. Fortunately, he has given us such iconic roles as those Sarah Reeves, Julie James or Melinda Gordon that will always remind us why this girl prodigy, queen of the cry, girlfriend of America and Musa of Enrique Iglesias fell in love in the late 90s and principles of The 2000.

