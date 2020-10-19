US President Donald Trump cured of COVID-19 coronavirus infection using an experimental drug that could cost about $ 100,000. This opinion in an interview Gordon said the Ukrainian infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya.

“There was an interesting drug, quite expensive and experimental. I noticed that Trump, as the President of the United States, always promotes the development of his country, and he does it very correctly … This also applies to some drugs [от COVID-19]… But this is an experimental treatment, he went for it, and it turned out to be quite effective “, – said Golubovskaya, noting that there are still few details about this drug.

We only know that it was immunotropic therapy – antibodies were used, to which some immunobiological drugs were added.

It is also important that the drugs were administered to Trump in the early stages of the disease.

It is noteworthy that according to Golubovskaya, immunobiological preparations are also used in Ukraine for the treatment of COVID-19 – hyperimmune immunoglobulin, convalescent plasma, other scientific developments are on the way.

Recall that the healed Trump himself, in his video message to the nation, promised that at his request, in the near future, an experimental cocktail from Regeneron, which he himself took, would be officially approved, and access to it would be made free for all Americans.

Read also article “FACTS” “What a wonderful cocktail Trump took from coronavirus and when people should expect a vaccine.”

238

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter