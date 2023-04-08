Mexico City.- The Shroud It’s one of the most enigmatic objects of the history of humanity, which has aroused the curiosity and interest of scientists, historians and religionists from all over the world for centuries.

It is a piece of linen about 4.36 meters long and 1.1 meters wide, which is believed to have been used to cover the body of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

The scientific study of shroud It has allowed to know some of the secrets that this relic keeps, although there are still many aspects that are still the subject of debate and controversy.

In 1988, radiocarbon dating of the shroudwhich determined that its origin is between the years 1260 and 1390. This date contradicts the belief that the Shroud is the same cloth that was used to wrap the body of jesus christ in the first century

However, there are many other elements that point to the authenticity of the shroud as an object that was used to cover the body of a crucified man.

First of all, the image that can be seen in the shroud shows marks and wounds that match those produced in a crucifixion.

Furthermore, the image is printed on the fabric in a way that cannot be explained by current scientific knowledge.

The Shroud shows marks and wounds. Photo: Wikipedia

Another element that has aroused the interest of scientists is the presence of pollen on the shroud. The studies carried out have made it possible to identify the presence of different types of pollen, which correspond to plants that grow in the Middle East and Europe.

This suggests that the shroud has been exposed to the atmosphere of these regions, which agrees with the theory that it was used to cover the body of Jesus Christ.

In addition, studies carried out in the shroud have allowed to know some details about the life of the person who was covered with it.

The image shows a series of wounds on his body indicating that he was flogged, that he wore a crown of thorns on his head, and that he was crucified with his hands and feet nailed to the cross. There are also blood stains on the cloth, which have been the subject of analysis and studies by scientists and forensic experts.

Ultimately, the shroud It remains an enigmatic and fascinating object that has aroused the interest of millions of people around the world.

Despite the different theories and controversies surrounding its origin and authenticity, the truth is that its study has revealed many details about the life of the person who was covered with it and about the circumstances in which his death occurred.