In a Manhattan courtroom last month, the cryptocurrency industry faced a reckoning when Sam Bankman-Fried, its former star, was found guilty of fraud in a trial that exposed the industry’s excesses.

But the volatile cryptocurrency markets were already turning the page.

Shortly before the Bankman-Fried verdict on November 2, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $35,000, its highest level since an industry collapse in 2022. Then, recently, Ether, the second most popular digital currency, It rose 10 percent to around $2,100, its best performance in months.

What was driving the renewed euphoria? A potential new fund.

Cryptocurrency investors are increasingly optimistic that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that tracks the price of Bitcoin, analysts said. The fund would list on traditional stock exchanges and offer an easy way for people to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially bringing money into the industry.

Some supporters have hailed the possibility of this new investment vehicle, a Bitcoin ETF, as the “salvation” of cryptocurrencies. In August, Grayscale Investments, a crypto asset manager, won a legal victory over the SEC that appeared to pave the way for offering the Bitcoin product. And recently, BlackRock, a massive money manager, filed paperwork to establish a similar ETF. to track the price of Ether.

These new funds “could represent a watershed,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale.

The cryptocurrency industry has been craving good news since last year’s market crash, which wiped out billions of dollars in savings virtually overnight. But the approval of a Bitcoin ETF is not guaranteed, and some have questioned whether it would attract much new investment into the cryptocurrency world.

An ETF is essentially a series of assets divided into shares that investors can buy and sell on the open market. Instead of purchasing Bitcoin directly via a cryptocurrency exchange like Coinbase, investors in a Bitcoin ETF would own shares in a fund containing the cryptocurrency, eliminating the need to worry about storing Bitcoins in a digital wallet.

An official approval could come in January.

“For us, it really just remains a question of when it will happen,” Sonnenshein said.

Skeptics abound. JP Morgan analysts published a report calling the recent cryptocurrency push “overblown.”

By: DAVID YAFFE-BELLANY