admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/14/2023 – 2:31

The October 7 terrorist attack provoked an immediate reaction from Tel Aviv and fears of violations on both sides. But what laws, after all, govern war conflicts? Indiscriminate massacres, hostage taking, executions, sieges and bombings – news and images like these have been flooding the news since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel last Saturday (07/10).

The Israeli response was immediate, with thousands of bombings against the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by the Islamist group and home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

Adding to this, a speech by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant drew criticism from United Nations officials and human rights groups on Monday (10/09), when he announced a total siege on the Gaza Strip. to prevent the entry of food and fuel.

He also promised to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth,” fueling growing expectations that Israel will launch a ground invasion to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

Such developments provoked warnings from several international bodies about possible war crimes being committed by both sides. But what laws, after all, govern military conflicts?

What are war crimes?

A war crime is a serious violation of international law against civilians and combatants during armed conflicts. The classification is part of a complex judicial system that emerged after the Second World War with the Nuremberg Trials.

The international rules of armed conflict were established in 1949 by the Geneva Conventions, ratified by all UN Member States and complemented by decisions of international war crimes tribunals.

A series of treaties govern the treatment of civilians, soldiers and prisoners of war in a system known collectively as the Law of Armed Conflict or International Humanitarian Law. It applies to government forces and organized armed groups, including Hamas militants.

War crimes, specifically, as well as crimes against humanity, were defined in the 1998 Rome Statute, which served as the basis for the creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It covers more than 50 possible scenarios, such as murder, torture, rape and hostage taking. The statute also includes deliberate attacks on defenseless population centers not considered military targets.

A crime against humanity, therefore, is defined as “a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population,” including murder and extermination, as well as enslavement and deportation or forced displacement.

What is the role of the International Criminal Court?

In the case of war crimes, it is up to national courts to apply the so-called universal jurisdiction, the scope of which, however, is limited.

When possible atrocities are not brought to justice domestically, the ICC is the only international legal body capable of bringing charges. Opened in The Hague in 2022, it is the permanent world court for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Its jurisdiction covers crimes committed by its 123 member states and their respective citizens.

But many of the world’s main powers are not part of it, such as China, the United States, Russia, India and Egypt. The ICC recognizes Palestine as a member state, while Israel rejects the court’s jurisdiction and does not formally engage with it.

What are the limitations of the ICC?

With a limited budget and staff, the ICC is currently investigating 17 cases, ranging from Ukraine to Afghanistan, including countries such as Sudan and Myanmar.

In relation to Palestine, the ICC has been investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the occupied territories since 2021. For 2023, a budget of just under €1 million has been allocated, but the court is currently seeking additional resources.

What would be war crimes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

On the part of Hamas, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), based in New York, cited deliberate attacks against civilians, indiscriminate missile offensives and the taking of civilians hostage by the Islamist group as possible war crimes. On the Israeli side, the counterattacks in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians would be subject to the same qualification.

“The deliberate murders of civilians, the taking of hostages and collective revenge are heinous crimes that have no justification”, condemns Omar Shakir, director for Israel and Palestine at the Organ.

ip/av (Reuters, AFP)