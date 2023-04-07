ÜThe announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin came as no surprise. It has been apparent for some time that Moscow could station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus – which the Belarusian ruler Alexandr Lukashenko describes as his wish. Moscow’s ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov, also announced that the nuclear weapons are to be set up on the border with Poland.

The transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to the neighboring country would be a historic turning point: After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, all Soviet nuclear weapons were withdrawn from Belarus and the country signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty. In return, Belarus (like Ukraine and Kazakhstan) received a guarantee of state sovereignty from the contracting parties, including Russia, as part of the “Budapest Memorandum”. In the future, nuclear weapons could be stationed on the territory of the former Soviet republic again after almost 30 years.

What is the current standing?

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russia has already handed over a missile system to its neighbor. It is said to be an Iskander-M complex – a ground-launched short-range missile that can be equipped with both nuclear and conventional warheads. In addition, according to Shoigu, Belarusian warplanes have been modified so that they can now also carry nuclear weapons. The Minsk Ministry of Defense had previously announced that the country’s soldiers were being trained in Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons. In Russia, the missile forces should therefore train the preparation, maintenance and use of the warheads.

What are tactical nuclear weapons?

There is no universal definition. In principle, they are classified as distinct from strategic nuclear weapons. While these are more for deterrence and intended to be used in the enemy’s rear to limit their ability to wage war, tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield. They typically have less range and destructive power than strategic nuclear weapons.







The strategic nuclear weapons include so-called ICBMs, which can cover a distance of at least 5500 kilometers. According to reports, Russian Sarmat ICBMs even have a range of up to 18,000 kilometers. That would allow Moscow to strike targets across the world from both the North and South Poles.

Tactical nuclear weapons can develop an explosive effect of far more than 50 kilotons of TNT. For comparison: The explosive force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was retrospectively estimated at 13 to 15 kilotons of TNT. Tactical nuclear weapons can be used by sea, land and airborne carrier systems. The range can vary greatly: usually up to 100 kilometers, but longer distances of several hundred kilometers are also possible.

What is Russia aiming for?

The strategic advantage of being stationed in Belarus is questionable. According to experts, the threat situation would not change. With its nuclear weapons arsenal, Moscow can already hit practically any point on the globe in a short time. It can therefore be assumed that Russia’s step is primarily a symbolic gesture: on the one hand to deter the West from further military aid to Ukraine, on the other hand to distinguish itself domestically and to demonstrate strength.







According to Putin, the deployment in Belarus does not violate the NPT because Moscow retains full control over the weapons. The Russian President justified his decision with the tensions that have arisen as a result of the Ukraine war with the West. In addition, the United States would also store nuclear weapons in other countries through the nuclear sharing of NATO countries.

What does NATO’s nuclear sharing mean?

Through nuclear sharing, NATO partners who do not possess nuclear weapons are also included in the defense alliance’s nuclear deterrence policy. The United States, France and the United Kingdom each have their own nuclear weapons. In addition, American nuclear weapons are also stationed in other countries. There is no official information on where and how many, but it can be assumed that nuclear weapons are stored in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Turkey. In Germany there are probably still around 20 at the Büchel Air Base in the Eifel.

Putin’s announcement was met with sharp criticism in Western circles. Russia’s plans pose a threat to Europe, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Tuesday. Putin is escalating the situation without having achieved anything. In contrast, politicians in Berlin were relaxed about the danger of a nuclear escalation. Experts also continue to consider the probability of nuclear weapons use to be low.

How many tactical nuclear weapons does Russia have?

The exact number is unclear. Specialists from the magazine “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists” estimated that in the spring of 2022 Russia had 4477 operational nuclear warheads. According to this, around 1912 were non-strategic warheads, possibly fewer.