After adapting the arcade classic Rampage and appearing in several games, the actor is preparing his next action project.

A few days ago we learned that the popular actor and former WWE professional wrestler, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, was preparing a new video game adaptation for the big screen. Unfortunately, the actor didn’t give us too many clues about the title, just saying that it was “one of the biggest and baddest games” he had ever played and that he had been able to play it for years.

Let’s do the right thing by our gamer friendsDwayne ‘The Rock’ JohnsonThe truth is that this limits the options a little, understanding that it is some triple A title that hit the market a few years ago and has large doses of action. However, we found it fun to imagine which video game sagas would lend themselves to a film adaptation with Dwayne Johnson giving life to some of their characters and the truth is that some would have many possibilities.

In any case, we cannot say that there is no a keen interest in adapting video games to film, with projects as interesting as Uncharted: The Movie, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake or Sonic: The Movie 2. Regardless of the project Johnson is working on, he has promised to do a great job with it: “Of course we are going to do the right thing for our gamer friends, but we’re really making a great movie.” Now we just have to wait for the actor to reveal the title later in the year, but until then, what role would you like to see The Rock in?

Call of Duty One of the titles that is sounding the loudest since Dwayne Johnson’s statements is Call of Duty. The truth is that Activision has been working on a project that has undergone several ups and downs and changes in priorities, but the pull of the franchise is enormous and it would not be difficult to imagine The Rock as a character in the saga for a film adaptation or in a series. God of War The reasons that have led us to think of Kratos when we have imagined The Rock playing a video game character are quite evident. Our muscular, and terribly pissed off, Spartan is experiencing a unique moment thanks to the Nordic saga of God of War and the relationship between the actor and Sony could not be closer after the success of Jumanji. Gears of War The Gears of War movie is another one of those promises that never come. The franchise has remained strong and has continued to expand its horizons with new projects based on its universe, and even the possibility of reaching the big screen has seduced actors like Dave Bautista. Without a doubt, among the cast of muscular characters, The Rock would fit in perfectly, and his good relationship with Microsoft could do the rest. Fortnite That Fortnite has been a before and after in video games should not surprise anyone at this point, therefore, an action movie but that maintains a somewhat more familiar tone with The Rock as the protagonist could be the definitive ‘blockbuster’. We don’t need too much to imagine it either, the actor is already part of the game’s history after playing one of its characters. Grand Theft Auto There has been a lot of talk about what a GTA movie should look like, even Take-Two itself has broached that idea. The franchise has treated the drama of the streets from satire, introducing action and all kinds of crazy individuals. The Rock would be perfect for a character as dangerous as he is ridiculous, with a plot similar to that seen in Michael Bay’s ‘Pain and Gain’. Duke Nuke We know this one is more complicated, especially given how long the franchise has been fallow. Although if The Rock rescued ‘Rampage’ from oblivion, everything in this industry is possible. What is evident is that Dwayne Johnson would give us an ideal Duke, both for his physical appearance and for that characteristic sense of rude humor with which the character knew how to conquer a whole generation of players. Dino Crisis You probably haven’t seen this one coming, and if Duke Nukem has been dead for a long time, Dino Crisis is something to cry about. But there are several reasons to imagine a film of the franchise. On the one hand, we have been able to see with Monster Hunter that it is not very difficult to get a license from Capcom, the dinosaurs are living a second youth and it seems that there is an obsession with taking The Rock to the jungle.

More about: The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Cinema and Movies.