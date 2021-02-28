The actress Victoria Abril at the press conference called on the occasion of the award to the actress of the Feroz de Honor 2021. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

There is a style in the speech that prevailed in the nightlife of the eighties and as an inevitable consequence in the comedies of the moment that still prevails in certain environments. Victoria Abril gave a good example of it this week. It is, among other thanks, to truffle the speech with expressions such as, “look, darling”, “look, pretty”, “oh, mari”, so that what is just arrogance and badly disguised aggressiveness seems self-assured. ..