The coming weekend it could just be that Vettel is Stroll’s replacement.

It’s something: have you just finished a huge career, said goodbye, burned all bridges because you think F1 is an environmentally polluting activity and put the sport ahead. Then you can finally watch the race live on television for the first time in 20 years. And then: then you will be asked if you want to take a seat in the new Aston Martin.

It seems like a very strange thought, but it is becoming more and more real. So says Mike Krack, Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team boss. Lance Stroll had an accident on his bike and had to miss the test days. At first it seemed to be a simple injury, but the sounds that it is worse are getting stronger. He will not drive the season opener in Bahrain anyway.

Vettel replacement for Stroll?

Normally you can call Nico Hülkenberg in such a situation. It then immediately shows up and is immediately competitive. However, Nico is driving for Haas this season. No, the name of, yes, Sebastian Vettel is circulating as a replacement! According to Motorsport.com is Vettel a realistic option to replace Stroll this weekend. They spoke to Aston Martin team principal Mike Crack:

I’ve had a few phone calls with Sebastian. But that was also the case last year and will continue to be the case in the future. So Mike Crack has Sebastian Vettel’s phone number.

When asked directly whether he has polled Vettel for a return, Krack says he does not want to say anything about it. Normally a team boss will want to nip these kinds of ‘rumours’ in the bud right away. So it is rather striking that he does not deny it.

What about Drugovich?

Now there are actually not very many options, now that Lance Stroll is out of the game for a while. Felipe Drugovich is the official reserve and test driver. Drugovich has already been able to drive the new Aston Martin in Bahrain. Sebastian Vettel has not even been able to drive the new car in the simulator.

Another option is Stoffel Vandoorne. The former Formula E champion has, of course, had two seasons of experience at McLaren as a team-mate of none other than Fernando Alonso.

Our assessment is that Vettel is a very realistic option. Especially when there is no pressure, Vettel can be very fast. Drugovich has experience in Bahrain in the new car, but no racing experience yet. This year’s Aston Martin looks to be the midfield surprise. Then you play it safe and want to score as many points as possible before the competition can take steps. In this respect, Vettel is the best choice at the moment.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader! Who do you think is the best driver to replace Lance Stroll? Let us know in the comments!

This article What? Vettel the replacement for Stroll? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Vettel #replacement #Stroll