Verstappen, the World Cup is a done deal

In 2021 it was Abu Dhabi, in 2022 Suzuka. This year, in all likelihood, Max Verstappen will win the World Championship in another Asian state, Qatar. The Dutchman is in fact very close to becoming one of the 11 riders in history to have won at least three world titles.

What Verstappen is missing for his third world title

Verstappen is exactly three points away, which he can easily win in the Qatar Sprint. If the Dutchman reached at least sixth place, for the first time in the history of Formula 1 a title would be awarded on a Saturday.

Sergio Perez, in fact, can collect a maximum of 180 points (26 in each of the six grand prix, in addition to eight for each of the three remaining Sprints) and reach 403 points. Super Max is currently at 400: the title is a formality to be closed already in Lusail.

If Red Bull became the first team in history to win the Constructors’ World Championship with six races to spare. Technically, by winning the title in the Sprint and not on Sunday, Verstappen will be able to say that he has equaled the record of Michael Schumacher, who in 2002 won the World Championship with six grands prix to spare. The Red Bull champion will certainly become one of the five drivers in history to have won three consecutive titles in Formula 1, after Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.