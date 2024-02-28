In it automotive section Not everything has been said, now it is popular that the Chinese cars that reach Mexico have significantly reduced their pricesthus it can be noted that in the first months of the year, car manufacturers such as Mazda and Suzuki offer a lower value compared to the previous year.

What is this trend due to? There is already a bet that it is because in the last year countless people have arrived in Mexico. car manufacturersspecifically from China, you want with innovative technology and presenting mostly electric carshave managed to capture the attention of consumers.

And did you know that during the pandemic the cost of vehicles increased up to 25%? This is because production was reduced and there was a worldwide shortage of chips. It is still common that in car agencies You have to set aside your vehicle and wait a few months for one to arrive in the color that is available.

The most surprising thing is that even with a high cost during the pandemic, consumers continued buying cars, none of them went below 250 thousand pesos and although there was little production capacity, the vehicles were sold “customers bought at a high price,” says the president of Mazda in MexicoMiguel Barbeyto.

And although the exchange rate is clearly different, this story ended for common car brands, who were frightened by the arrival of new Chinese brands, who offered cars with costs of up to 100 thousand pesos less. 2023 made the world tremble Automotive industry who was forced to make decisions.

Of course for car buyers it has been an excellent newshave options with vehicles such as JAC, Chirey, MG and Omoda among others that accounted for 10% of sales in just one year. But how have car companies originating in China managed to offer prices below the competition?

Companies like Chirey have stated that their affordable prices with quality automobiles is due to the fact that they have controlled the production volume, as well as that they have been in charge of several tasks that were previously delegated to third parties, which implied an additional cost, they also have first-hand the raw Materials.

Another of the great additions that companies that arrive in one of the states in Mexico is that they receive a subsidy by the state or federal governments, they are also given all the permits to make their arrival more friendly.

So now we are much clearer about why cars from manufacturers such as Mazda and Suzuki are offered at a lower price compared to 2023, a great opportunity for consumers who want to purchase a vehicle at a competitive price.