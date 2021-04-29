It is not yet known what will happen to the people under 60 years who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Fernando Simon has insisted again that there is still time, since we find ourselves within a maximum period of 12 weeks to administer the second doses of this vaccine.

At the moment, the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, has explained that the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be priority for people over 60 depending on the decision that Health has taken after knowing the possible risk of adverse effects that have mainly affected women under 55 years of age.

Right now the decision depends on the Vaccine Conference, which, based on the results of the studies, will assess which is the best decision: whether to apply the second dose of AstraZeneca to the almost 2 million people residing in Spain under 60 years of age. who are waiting; whether they will be given one dose of another; or if they will just keep the first one.

According to a preliminary study by Public Health England (PHE) has concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine (and Pfizer’s) are beginning to immunize the body 14 days after administration. In addition, they have observed that applying only one dose serves to decrease between 28% and 49% the probability of contagion to other close people (such as partners) even if they have not been vaccinated.

As for the people between 50 and 59 years who have not yet received any doses of the vaccine, Fernando Simón has clarified that they will receive the doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen, depending on what Health has at that time, since they will prioritize the administration of AstraZeneca vials to those over 60.

«As for the vaccine in children under 60 years of age, right now we have 4 vaccines available in Spain: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. The recommendations we have now are not that other groups cannot be vaccinated, but the application of AstraZeneca to people over 60 and over is a priority. the others have no age restrictions or priorities“Simón declared at a press conference.

«Once the coverage of those over 60 is finished, it would be necessary to assess how it is used in those under (60), and I don’t think there would be any problem, especially knowing that more doses of Pfizer are being received than originally planned ”, the epidemiologist explained.