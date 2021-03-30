One of the frequent doubts about vaccination against COVID-19 is what happens with the pregnant women and with those who have a breastfeeding baby.

The Government of Spain does not consider pregnant women within the vaccination strategy since they consider that “there is insufficient evidence to recommend its use during pregnancy “.

For this reason, the Government recommends postpone vaccination pregnant women until the end of pregnancy although “there is no indication of security issues in the vaccination ”of women who are expecting a child.

However, if pregnant women have a high risk of exposure or complications, it can be valued to carry out a individualized vaccination.

In the event that one of the women who gets vaccinated may have the you suspect that you might be pregnant, as in the case of health personnel, teachers or state security forces (which are women of childbearing age who have been vaccinated first according to the strategy of population groups), this You may postpone the injection of the dose.

In the case of women who are planning to become pregnant, the Government recommends “as a precautionary measure” wait two weeks from the administration of the second dose of the vaccine. Even so, they explain that the current approved vaccines against COVID-19 (Moderna, Comirnaty, from Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca) “do not contain live viruses, so it is “very likely that they do not cause problems in the fetus or the pregnant woman.”

Regarding women who have given birth and have a breastfeeding baby no data on possible effects that vaccination may have on milk production or on the infant.

Although the Government considers that it is most likely that these vaccines do not pose “a risk to the infant”Therefore, the individual vaccination of those women who are considered to have a high risk of exposure or complications while breastfeeding can be assessed. What’s more, it would not be necessary for them to suspend breastfeeding after administration of the doses.

New study



At the moment, the only vaccine that is officially authorized to be used in pregnant women is that of Janssen, that it only needs one dose to be effective, and that it is scheduled to begin its distribution in April.

However, a study has just come out that could change this situation for women who are pregnant.

A group of Massachusetts researchers has conducted a study of 131 women (84 pregnant, 31 who had given birth and were breastfeeding, and 16 who were not breastfeeding) to see how they responded to vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

According to this study, which has been published in the journal ‘American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology’, These vaccines are highly effective during pregnancy, since provide antibodies against the virus both mothers and babies.

Researchers have concluded that babies of mothers who were vaccinated acquire passive immunitysince they have found antibodies in the blood of umbilical cord and in the infant milk.