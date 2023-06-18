The person whose hamster you’ve insulted to the bone won’t be coming to you for car advice anytime soon. But there may be someone in your circles without the social feelers to know that you secretly hate them. Maybe because he eats a KitKat without breaking it or because he often uses English words where it’s not necessary at all. Real, seriously.

Just for fun, let’s take a budget of between 5,000 and 10,000 euros. The rest is free interpretation. It may be a downright bad car or a kind of Trojan horse; a car that the ignoramus is initially very happy with, and that only reveals itself as a barrel when it is much too late. We would love to hear your suggestions – and especially your motivation. For now, these are the suggestions from the TopGear editors.

Ruben-Lexus LS400

Difficult though. Of course, your worst enemy wishes you lots of car problems, but the problem is that lousy cars are often great fun. And that this person enjoys it in between the frustrations, of course we can’t have that. So we need a car that is both bad and unexciting. Just think about that. Still, I think I have a good candidate: an old Lexus with 600,000 kilometers and an unknown maintenance history.

The great thing is: you give the impression of coming up with a good tip (‘Is Toyota, won’t break!’), but at the same time you pave the way for all kinds of misery due to poor maintenance, something that no car can ultimately cope with. You prefer to send the victim advertisements for copies with air suspension – nice and expensive to repair. The only risk: there is always a chance that Lexus gonna Lexus and the thing just rolls through without any problems. And it drives nicely too. Dutch Pea Soup.

Mattijn – Landwind CV9

This must have been it | Photo: © Overlaet

There are a few details that I can still remember well from the AutoRAI fairs from quite a few years ago. A booklet of the Peugeot 206 CC that you had to flip through very quickly to see the roof move, that you could dent the back of the Corvette C6 when you pressed it, and the seats of the Landwind CV9. When you sat down, every shape disappeared and it was as if you had landed on a cleaning sponge.

And in fact, that feeling of poor quality has never been surpassed in almost fifteen years. When I think of a bad car, I think of the CV9. You can get them used for around 4,000 Euros and it should be everyone’s last choice (just buy an old Espace or Alhambra). And therefore also the first choice for your archenemy. Because even if he likes driving it, sooner or later he has to go to a dealer for some maintenance. Must also be nice for a brand that no longer exists here.

Bas L. – Daihatsu Copen

It is still a damned difficult task to find something really nasty in this price range. Try it for yourself later when you are done reading this post. Anyway, back to my choice: the Daihatsu Copen. First of all, if only for the fact that I could answer the main question with ‘I would Copen the Daithatsu’.

It’s not practical with room for two, the steering wheel on the right and with the roof on it you get pretty claustrophobic. In addition, you have little power – there are versions with 68 hp from a 700-cc four-cylinder – and it is also not very economical: about 1 in 16, according to a salesman. A copy that we encountered dates from 2004 and has almost two tons on the counter. Only downside: the thing drives very nice. Damn.

Jeroen–Lancia Thesis

Don’t scoff, I know that many car enthusiasts have a high opinion of the Lancia Thesis. That is precisely the reason why I would recommend it if my worst enemy asked me for advice. That deserves an explanation. For the sake of convenience, I will assume that someone who asks for advice for a car within this budget is not necessarily a car enthusiast. A car enthusiast knows what he wants, especially if he or she has 5 to 10k to spend.

If a non-enthusiast buys a Thesis, you saddle him or her with a huge social problem. At every intersection, in every parking lot, basically everywhere your enemy rolls into the Thesis, he or she has to deal with drooling Lancia enthusiasts and other car geeks who want to know everything about the Thesis. Where does he come from? How do you get to this car? How does he drive? Is it your first Lancia? Have you ever driven a ten-valve? What is it beautiful?! To drive you crazy, if you don’t have anything with cars yourself.

The fact that the Lancia Thesis I found, a 2.4 JTD Emblema, has more than 5 tons on the counter and has mainly been indoors in recent years, may also increase the chance of expenses if it is suddenly driven a lot again. Moreover, the Thesis likes a sip and because of its year of construction (2002) you often have to deal with environmental zones. You don’t have to say that if you recommend him, of course.